Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions
Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 25 September 2020 at 15:05
|
Person subject to the notification requirement
|
Name:
|
Ahosola Juho
|
|
Position:
|
Other senior manager
|
|
|
|
Initial Notification
|
|
Reference number:
|
7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200925131819_5
|
|
|
|
Issuer
|
Name:
|
Talenom Oyj
|
LEI:
|
7437008E4R0N45B8J675
|
|
|
|
Transaction details
|
Transaction date:
|
2020-09-24
|
Nature of the transaction:
|
Acquisition
|
|
Instrument:
|
Share
|
ISIN:
|
FI4000153580
|
|
Volume:
|
1875
|
Unit price:
|
8.00000 Euro
|
|
Aggregated transactions
|
Volume:
|
1875
|
Volume weighted average price:
|
8.00000 Euro
