    TNOM   FI4000153580

TALENOM OYJ

(TNOM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:48:02 2023-03-10 am EST
8.415 EUR   +1.26%
10:31aTalenom Plc : Managers' Transactions
GL
10:30aTalenom Plc : Managers' Transactions
AQ
03/07Talenom plc : Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act (Allianz SE)
GL
Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions

03/10/2023 | 10:31am EST
Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 10 March 2023 at 17:30 EET

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ducap Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Harri Tahkola
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27002/6/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-07
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: OTHER
Description of the transaction type: Osakelainan palautuminen
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 85000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 85000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR


Financials
Sales 2023 122 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2023 11,5 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net Debt 2023 57,3 M 60,6 M 60,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,4x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 374 M 396 M 396 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
EV / Sales 2024 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 336
Free-Float 66,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,31 €
Average target price 9,50 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otto-Pekka Huhtala Chief Executive Officer
Matti Eilonen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Kalevi Tahkola Chairman
Juho Ahosola Chief Operating & Human Resource Officer
Olli Juhana Hyyppä Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALENOM OYJ-8.68%396
FISERV, INC.14.19%72 492
BLOCK, INC.17.44%44 482
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.84%44 131
UNITED RENTALS27.65%31 468
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC21.53%29 914