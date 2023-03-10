Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 10 March 2023 at 17:30 EET
Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ducap Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Harri Tahkola
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27002/6/8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-03-07
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: OTHER
Description of the transaction type: Osakelainan palautuminen
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 85000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 85000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR