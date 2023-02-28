Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Talenom Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNOM   FI4000153580

TALENOM OYJ

(TNOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:50:00 2023-02-28 am EST
8.225 EUR   -0.90%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Tuomas Iivanainen

02/28/2023 | 09:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 28 February 2023 at 16:45 EET

Talenom Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tuomas Hermanni Iivanainen
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 26182/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-02-27
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: PLEDGING

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 42000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 42000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR


Financials
Sales 2023 122 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2023 11,5 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net Debt 2023 57,3 M 60,7 M 60,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,3x
Yield 2023 2,25%
Capitalization 372 M 394 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
EV / Sales 2024 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 1 336
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart TALENOM OYJ
Duration : Period :
Talenom Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALENOM OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,30 €
Average target price 9,50 €
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Otto-Pekka Huhtala Chief Executive Officer
Matti Eilonen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Kalevi Tahkola Chairman
Juho Ahosola Chief Operating & Human Resource Officer
Olli Juhana Hyyppä Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALENOM OYJ-8.79%394
FISERV, INC.13.24%72 052
BLOCK, INC.19.57%45 236
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.67%44 360
UNITED RENTALS30.34%32 132
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.14.32%29 879