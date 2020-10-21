Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-September 2020 on Monday 26 October 2020 at 13:30 EET

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-September 2020 on Monday 26 October 2020 at 13:30 EET. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the highlights of the Review for analysts, investors and media in Finnish, followed by CFO Antti Aho's presentation in English as a live webcast that will be held on Monday 26 October 2020 at 14:00 EET.

You can watch the webcast online at https://talenom.videosync.fi/2020-q3-tulokset.

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company's website at Talenom.fi/en/investors.

The briefing can also be followed at the company's premises in Sanoma House (address: Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The registration is required at the latest on 22 October 2020, by email investors@talenom.fi or by phone +358 207 525 403. To protect the health of the participants, the number of participants on site is very limited.

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients' business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth - the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

