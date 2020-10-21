Log in
Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-September 2020 on Monday 26 October 2020 at 13:30 EET

10/21/2020 | 01:40pm EDT
Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-September 2020 on Monday 26 October 2020 at 13:30 EET

Talenom Plc, Press release 12 October 2020 at 12:00 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish itsBusiness Review for January-September 2020 on Monday 26 October 2020 at 13:30 EET

Talenom Plc will publish its Business Review for January-September 2020 on Monday 26 October 2020 at 13:30 EET. The company's CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the highlights of the Review for analysts, investors and media in Finnish, followed by CFO Antti Aho's presentation in English as a live webcast that will be held on Monday 26 October 2020 at 14:00 EET.

You can watch the webcast online at https://talenom.videosync.fi/2020-q3-tulokset.

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company's website at Talenom.fi/en/investors.

The briefing can also be followed at the company's premises in Sanoma House (address: Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The registration is required at the latest on 22 October 2020, by email investors@talenom.fi or by phone +358 207 525 403. To protect the health of the participants, the number of participants on site is very limited.

TALENOM PLC

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients' business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group's net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth - the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

DISTRIBUTION:
Main media
www.talenom.fi

Contact us

Switch number 0207 525 000.

Prices for calls to numbers starting with 0207:
0.0828 € / min + local call charge

Thank you for calling us, we are happy to hear from you. To allow us to continuously improve our service and verify customer service events, our customer service calls are recorded. Naturally, we take care to observe the General Data Protection Regulation and other applicable laws and shape our activities around them. Recordings are not used for other purposes or released to third parties.

Email addresses of personnel are in the form of firstname.surname(at)talenom.fi.

Customer service email info(at)talenom.fi

Disclaimer

Talenom Oyj published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 17:39:04 UTC

