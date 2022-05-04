Log in
    TNOM   FI4000153580

TALENOM OYJ

(TNOM)
05/03 11:29:56 am EDT
10.26 EUR   -1.35%
02:32aTalenom acquires the business of PJ Yrityspalvelu Oy
GL
02:30aTalenom acquires the business of PJ Yrityspalvelu Oy
AQ
04/26Talenom Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Talenom acquires the business of PJ Yrityspalvelu Oy

05/04/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Talenom Plc
Press release 4 May 2022 at 9:30 EEST

Talenom acquires the business of PJ Yrityspalvelu Oy

Talenom Plc has agreed on 1 May 2022 to acquire the business of PJ Yrityspalvelu Oy, located in Oulainen, Finland. The business was transferred to Talenom from 1 May 2022.

The yearly net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired business is approximately EUR 0.3 million. In the short term, the business acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

After the transaction, the personnel of PJ Yrityspalvelu Oy (four persons in total) will continue working for Talenom. The company will continue to operate at its current premises in Oulainen.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Further information:
Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 703 8554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom’s growth history is strong – average annual net sales growth was approximately 16.2% between 2005 and 2021. In 2021, Talenom had on average 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


Financials
Sales 2022 104 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2022 12,8 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
Net Debt 2022 42,1 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,4x
Yield 2022 1,80%
Capitalization 455 M 479 M 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
EV / Sales 2023 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 64,9%
Managers and Directors
Otto-Pekka Huhtala Chief Executive Officer
Matti Eilonen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Kalevi Tahkola Chairman
Juho Ahosola Chief Operating & Human Resource Officer
Olli Juhana Hyyppä Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALENOM OYJ-12.31%479
FISERV, INC.-4.19%62 784
BLOCK, INC.-36.64%61 440
CINTAS CORPORATION-11.93%40 056
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-5.26%34 999
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-30.43%23 128