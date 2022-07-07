Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Talenom Oyj
  News
  Summary
    TNOM   FI4000153580

TALENOM OYJ

(TNOM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:21 2022-07-07 am EDT
10.01 EUR   -0.55%
10.01 EUR   -0.55%
Talenom expands its operations in Spain by acquiring an accounting firm

07/07/2022 | 06:01am EDT
Talenom Plc, Press release 7 July 2022 at 13:00 EEST

Talenom expands its operations in Spain by acquiring an accounting firm

Talenom Plc has agreed on 7 July 2022 to acquire the accounting business of ACompany Asesoraria Y Gestion de Empresas SL. The acquired business will be transferred to Talenom on 1 August 2022.

The net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired business is some EUR 0.7 million annually. In the short term, the acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

The acquisition strengthens Talenom's position among SMEs in the Barcelona region. The company employs a total of 12 persons who will continue to work for Talenom.

"The acquisition target is a high-quality accounting firm with skilled and development-oriented personnel. The acquisition complements our service offering well and increases our volumes in the Spanish accounting market, where we originally expanded a year ago and where we acquired important local technological know-how at the end of June 2022 by purchasing a financial management platform called Nomo. We would like to warmly welcome our new staff and customers to Talenom,” says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala
CEO, Talenom Plc
+358 40 7038 554
otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong – average annual net sales growth was 16.2% in 2005-2021. In 2021, Talenom had an average of 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/


All news about TALENOM OYJ
06:01aTalenom expands its operations in Spain by acquiring an accounting firm
GL
06:00aTalenom expands its operations in Spain by acquiring an accounting firm
AQ
06/30Talenom strengthens its position in Spain by acquiring Nomo, one of the leading local F..
GL
06/30Talenom strengthens its position in Spain by acquiring Nomo, one of the leading local F..
AQ
06/30Talenom Oyj agreed to acquire Nomo from Sabadell Innovation Cells, S.L.U.
CI
06/10Registration of new shares in Talenom Oyj in accordance with the terms of the Option Sc..
GL
06/10Registration of new shares in Talenom Oyj in accordance with the terms of the Option Sc..
AQ
06/06TALENOM PLC : Managers' Transactions – Juha Jutila
GL
06/06TALENOM PLC : Managers' Transactions – Juha Jutila
AQ
05/30Talenom grows through an acquisition in Sweden
GL
Financials
Sales 2022 104 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 12,5 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net Debt 2022 42,1 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 449 M 457 M 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 1 012
Free-Float 65,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Otto-Pekka Huhtala Chief Executive Officer
Matti Eilonen Chief Financial Officer
Harri Kalevi Tahkola Chairman
Juho Ahosola Chief Operating & Human Resource Officer
Olli Juhana Hyyppä Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALENOM OYJ-14.02%457
FISERV, INC.-9.33%60 671
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.23%38 896
BLOCK, INC.-59.77%38 031
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-16.15%31 913
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-39.55%18 848