7 July 2022

Talenom expands its operations in Spain by acquiring an accounting firm

Talenom Plc has agreed on 7 July 2022 to acquire the accounting business of ACompany Asesoraria Y Gestion de Empresas SL. The acquired business will be transferred to Talenom on 1 August 2022.

The net sales transferred to Talenom from the acquired business is some EUR 0.7 million annually. In the short term, the acquisition will not have any significant impact on Talenom’s financial position or future outlook.

The acquisition strengthens Talenom's position among SMEs in the Barcelona region. The company employs a total of 12 persons who will continue to work for Talenom.

"The acquisition target is a high-quality accounting firm with skilled and development-oriented personnel. The acquisition complements our service offering well and increases our volumes in the Spanish accounting market, where we originally expanded a year ago and where we acquired important local technological know-how at the end of June 2022 by purchasing a financial management platform called Nomo. We would like to warmly welcome our new staff and customers to Talenom,” says Otto-Pekka Huhtala, CEO of Talenom.

Talenom combines software development with expertise in the accounting industry in a unique way. The aim of the company is to grow both organically and through acquisitions in Finland and in Europe.

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make daily life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services, as well as financing, account and payment traffic services. Our vision is to provide superior accounting, account and payment traffic services for SMEs.

Talenom's growth history has been strong – average annual net sales growth was 16.2% in 2005-2021. In 2021, Talenom had an average of 1,012 employees in Finland, Sweden and Spain at a total of 52 locations. Talenom's share is quoted on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more: sijoittajat.talenom.fi/en/