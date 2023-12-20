20.12.2023
PRESS RELEASE
Further progress with the restructuring: Suspension of the delisting procedure
(Baar / Switzerland) Talenthouse AG ("Talenthouse" or the "Company") has, as already announced, filed an appeal with the independent appeal body of SIX Swiss Exchange AG ("SIX") against the decision of the Regulatory Board of SIX Group AG to delist the Company's registered shares listed on SIX.
Talenthouse has now requested a suspension of these appeal proceedings in order to pursue the ongoing restructuring without being exposed to the constant risk that the delisting is confirmed. In a decision of yesterday, the independent appeal body approved the suspension of the proceedings until 18 March 2024.
Following the suspension of the proceedings, SIX Exchange Regulation AG today announced that the trading in the shares of Talenthouse will be suspended after market close on
28 December 2023 until further notice. The Company welcomes this step. In the view of its Board of Directors, the step is a logical consequence of the suspension of the appeal proceedings to protect the market.
The suspension of the delisting procedure is another important step on the way to the restructuring of the Company. The Board of Directors is firmly convinced that the restructuring can be successfully completed with the support of all shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders, which will allow the delisting to be cancelled and trading in the shares of Talenthouse to resume again.
About Talenthouse AG
Talenthouse AG is a technology platform and services company that brings brands and a global network of creatives together to make innovative content that engages, inspires, and drives action. Talenthouse is leading a structural shift in the way that creative content is produced, employing a platform business model to source content at the scale and quality required to keep pace with consumer demand in the digital age. In doing so, it also opens up opportunities for a much larger pool of creative talent. While most industries are in recession, the global creator economy, a $2.8 trillion market, is still growing.
TalentPlus is Talenthouse AG's financial services vertical, providing creators with financial services solutions to support their creative endeavours. The company is registered in Switzerland and operationally headquartered in London. For more information visit: www.business.talenthouse.com
Stock exchange listing:
SIX Swiss Exchange(www.six-swiss-exchange.com)
Ticker symbol:
THAG (CH)
Security number:
1 081 986
ISIN:
CH0010819867
Contact:
Talenthouse AG, Zugerstrasse 8a, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland
Talenthouse contacts:
Investor Relations:
Email: Michael Wachsler michael.wachsler@yahoo.com
Disclaimer
This media release serves informational purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation or an advertisement to buy any shares of Talenthouse AG in any jurisdiction. This media release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 et seq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services. In addition, investors should seek advice from their bank or their financial adviser.
This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of Talenthouse AG as of this date and Talenthouse AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release.
