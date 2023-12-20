20.12.2023

PRESS RELEASE

Further progress with the restructuring: Suspension of the delisting procedure

(Baar / Switzerland) Talenthouse AG ("Talenthouse" or the "Company") has, as already announced, filed an appeal with the independent appeal body of SIX Swiss Exchange AG ("SIX") against the decision of the Regulatory Board of SIX Group AG to delist the Company's registered shares listed on SIX.

Talenthouse has now requested a suspension of these appeal proceedings in order to pursue the ongoing restructuring without being exposed to the constant risk that the delisting is confirmed. In a decision of yesterday, the independent appeal body approved the suspension of the proceedings until 18 March 2024.

Following the suspension of the proceedings, SIX Exchange Regulation AG today announced that the trading in the shares of Talenthouse will be suspended after market close on

28 December 2023 until further notice. The Company welcomes this step. In the view of its Board of Directors, the step is a logical consequence of the suspension of the appeal proceedings to protect the market.

The suspension of the delisting procedure is another important step on the way to the restructuring of the Company. The Board of Directors is firmly convinced that the restructuring can be successfully completed with the support of all shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders, which will allow the delisting to be cancelled and trading in the shares of Talenthouse to resume again.