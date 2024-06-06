The board of the Company will, together with the relevant stakeholders, assess whether the Company will challenge the Appeal Body Decision, as well as the impact of the decision on the ongoing restructuring measures.

The appeal body confirmed the delisting and decided that the shares of the Company shall be delisted on 8 July 2024. The Appeal Body Decision is not legally binding but can be challenged within 20 trading days with the court of arbitration of SIX Group Ltd. According to the applicable rules of arbitration such arbitration proceedings have suspensive effect.

(Baar / Switzerland) Talenthouse AG ("Talenthouse" or the "Company") has received today the decision in the de-listing proceedings of the appeal body of SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd concerning the delisting of its shares (Appeal Body Decision).

About Talenthouse AG

Talenthouse AG is a technology platform and services company that brings brands and a global network of creatives together to make innovative content that engages, inspires, and drives action. Talenthouse is leading a structural shift in the way that creative content is produced, employing a platform business model to source content at the scale and quality required to keep pace with consumer demand in the digital age. In doing so, it also opens up opportunities for a much larger pool of creative talent. While most industries are in recession, the global creator economy, a $2.8 trillion market, is still growing.

TalentPlus is Talenthouse AG's financial services vertical, providing creators with financial services solutions to support their creative endeavours. The company is registered in Switzerland and operationally headquartered in London. For more information visit: www.business.talenthouse.com

Stock exchange listing: SIX Swiss Exchange(www.six-swiss-exchange.com) Ticker symbol: THAG (CH) Security number: 1 081 986 ISIN: CH0010819867 Contact: Talenthouse AG, Zugerstrasse 8a, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland

Talenthouse contacts:

Investor Relations:

Email: Michael Wachsler michael.wachsler@yahoo.com

Disclaimer

This media release serves informational purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation or an advertisement to buy any shares of Talenthouse AG in any jurisdiction. This media release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 et seq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services. In addition, investors should seek advice from their bank or their financial adviser.

This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of Talenthouse AG as of this date and Talenthouse AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release.