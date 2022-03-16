Talenthouse : Intention to list shares

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 SIX Listing Rules
Leading creative platform Talenthouse announces its intention to list shares on SIX Swiss Exchange
(Baar/Switzerland) The Board of Directors of New Value AG (to be renamed Talenthouse AG) has approved the prospectus and applied for listing and admission to trading of 418,337,210 shares on SIX Swiss Exchange on 29 March 2022. On 29 March, the name of New Value AG is expected to be changed to Talenthouse AG and the company will trade under the SIX Swiss Exchange ticker THAG.
As from 29 March 2022, the company will have a single class of registered shares, amend the company purpose from an investment to an operating company and change from the Investment Company Standard to the International Reporting
Standard on SIX Swiss Exchange. As a result, the resolutions taken by the shareholders' meeting on 24 November 2021 are expected to be implemented.
Up to and including 28 March 2022, New Value AG, an investor in digital businesses whose shares have been first listed in 2006, will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with 3,287,233 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each. The resultant issued share capital of Talenthouse AG following the listing will amount to 421,624,443 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each.
Any additional details in relation to the listing will be published in the prospectus in accordance with Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services, if and when published.
--- Ends ---
Stock exchange listing:
SIX Swiss Exchange (www.six-swiss-exchange.com)
Ticker symbol:
THAG (CH) (to be changed from NEWN)
Security number:
1 081 986
ISIN:
CH0010819867
Contact:
Talenthouse AG (to be changed from New Value AG),
Zugerstrasse 8a, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland
Investor Relations:
Scott Lanphere
invest@talenthouse.com
Media Relations:
Brigitte Kaps
Phone +41 43 344 38 38 or Mob +41 79 289 2042
Brigitte@talenthouse.com
About Talenthouse AG
Talenthouse AG (after being renamed from New Value AG) is registered in Switzerland and operationally headquartered in London with offices in LA, NYC, Berlin, Milan and Philadelphia. It is a global creative platform that empowers creatives to thrive economically and socially by democratising income for creatives and giving them the opportunity to work with some of the world's most exciting brands. Talenthouse AG unites the creative community platforms of Talenthouse, EyeEm, Ello, Zooppa and Jovoto to radically innovate how content is produced, distributed and consumed. With pioneering, robust and diversifiable patented technology, Talenthouse embodies a spirit of innovation and collaboration in everything it does.
Disclaimer
This media release serves informational purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation or an advertisement to buy any shares of New Value AG (to be renamed Talenthouse AG) in any jurisdiction. This media release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services. Such prospectus is expected to be published exclusively for the purposes of the listing of shares of New Value AG (Talenthouse AG) on SIX Swiss Exchange and will be available electronically and free of charge after publication. Such prospectus will not be published for the purposes of a share offering.
This media release and the information contained therein are not being issued in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, or the European Economic Area and must not be distributed within or to such countries or via publications with a general circulation in such countries.
In the United Kingdom, this media release is only directed (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"), or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order.
This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of New Value AG (Talenthouse AG) as of this date and New Value AG (Talenthouse AG) does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release.