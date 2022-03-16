Talenthouse : Intention to list shares

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 SIX Listing Rules

Leading creative platform Talenthouse announces its intention to list shares on SIX Swiss Exchange

(Baar/Switzerland) The Board of Directors of New Value AG (to be renamed Talenthouse AG) has approved the prospectus and applied for listing and admission to trading of 418,337,210 shares on SIX Swiss Exchange on 29 March 2022. On 29 March, the name of New Value AG is expected to be changed to Talenthouse AG and the company will trade under the SIX Swiss Exchange ticker THAG.

As from 29 March 2022, the company will have a single class of registered shares, amend the company purpose from an investment to an operating company and change from the Investment Company Standard to the International Reporting

Standard on SIX Swiss Exchange. As a result, the resolutions taken by the shareholders' meeting on 24 November 2021 are expected to be implemented.

Up to and including 28 March 2022, New Value AG, an investor in digital businesses whose shares have been first listed in 2006, will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with 3,287,233 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each. The resultant issued share capital of Talenthouse AG following the listing will amount to 421,624,443 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.10 each.

Any additional details in relation to the listing will be published in the prospectus in accordance with Article 35 et seqq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services, if and when published.