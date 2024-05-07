07.05.2024

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art.53 LR

Postponement of publication of the annual report 2023 until 31 May 2024

(Baar / Switzerland) Talenthouse AG ("Talenthouse" or the "Company") has submitted a request to SIX Exchange Regulation AG ("SER") to postpone the publication of the annual report 2023 and the filing of such report with SER, which has been approved by SER subject to certain conditions and reservations.

As further step in its restructuring efforts, Talenthouse has achieved a definitive debt- restructuring moratorium and is in the process of implementing the planned restructuring transaction. Further information will be provided in due course. In connection therewith, the outstanding financial statements (annual financial statements 2022 and semi-annual financial statements 2023) are currently being finalized and are expected to be published in the coming weeks. The annual report 2023 cannot be finalized until the previous year's financial statements have been finalized.

Against this background, the board of the Company submitted a request to SER to postpone the publication of the annual report 2023 and the filing of this report. This request was approved by SER as follows (in German; informal English translation follows):