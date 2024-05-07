07.05.2024
Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art.53 LR
Postponement of publication of the annual report 2023 until 31 May 2024
(Baar / Switzerland) Talenthouse AG ("Talenthouse" or the "Company") has submitted a request to SIX Exchange Regulation AG ("SER") to postpone the publication of the annual report 2023 and the filing of such report with SER, which has been approved by SER subject to certain conditions and reservations.
As further step in its restructuring efforts, Talenthouse has achieved a definitive debt- restructuring moratorium and is in the process of implementing the planned restructuring transaction. Further information will be provided in due course. In connection therewith, the outstanding financial statements (annual financial statements 2022 and semi-annual financial statements 2023) are currently being finalized and are expected to be published in the coming weeks. The annual report 2023 cannot be finalized until the previous year's financial statements have been finalized.
Against this background, the board of the Company submitted a request to SER to postpone the publication of the annual report 2023 and the filing of this report. This request was approved by SER as follows (in German; informal English translation follows):
- Das Gesuch um Ausnahme von Aufrechterhaltungspflichten und damit der Aufschub der Publikation des Geschäftsberichts 2023 sowie die Einreichung dieses Berichts bei SIX Exchange Regulation AG bis spätestens Freitag, 31. Mai 2024, wird unter folgendem Vorbehalt (lit. a) und unter folgenden Bedingungen (lit. b) genehmigt:
-
SIX Exchange Regulation AG behält sich vor, allenfalls den Handel mit Effekten von Talenthouse vorübergehend einzustellen, wenn diese ihren Geschäftsberichts 2023 nicht bis spätestens Freitag, 31. Mai 2024,
23.59 Uhr nach den Vorschriften zur Ad hoc-Publizität (Art. 53 Kotierungsreglement i.V.m. Richtlinie betr. Ad hoc-Publizität) veröffentlicht und bei SIX Exchange Regulation AG einreicht.
- SIX Exchange Regulation AG behält sich vor, allenfalls den Handel mit Effekten von Talenthouse vorübergehend einzustellen, wenn diese ihren Geschäftsberichts 2023 nicht bis spätestens Freitag, 31. Mai 2024,
- Talenthouse hat betreffend den vorliegenden Entscheid bis spätestens Mittwoch, 8. Mai 2024, 7.30 Uhr, eine Medienmitteilung gemäss den Vorschriften zur Ad hoc-Publizität (Art. 53 Kotierungsreglement i.V.m. Richtlinie betr. Ad hoc- Publizität) zu veröffentlichen. Diese Medienmitteilung hat:
- den vollständigen Wortlaut von Ziff. I des vorliegenden Entscheides an prominenter Stelle zu enthalten;
- die Gründe für die Verschiebung der Publikation und Einreichung des Geschäftsberichts 2023 zu erwähnen.
Informal English translation:
- An exemption from the maintenance obligations and thus the postponement of the publication of the annual report 2023 as well as the submission of this report to SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Friday, 31 May 2024, at the latest is approved subject to the following reservation (lit. a) and conditions (lit. b):
- SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to temporarily suspend trading in the securities of Talenthouse if it does not publish its annual report 2023 by 11:59pm on Friday, 31 May 2024, at the latest in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad Hoc Publicity) and submit it to SIX Exchange Regulation AG.
- Talenthouse shall publish a media release regarding the present decision by Wednesday, 8 May 2024, 7:30am at the latest, in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with Directive on Ad hoc Publicity). This media release shall:
- contain the full text of Section I of the present decision in a prominent place;
- mention the reasons for the postponement of the publication and submission of the annual report 2023.
About Talenthouse AG
Talenthouse AG is a technology platform and services company that brings brands and a global network of creatives together to make innovative content that engages, inspires, and drives action. Talenthouse is leading a structural shift in the way that creative content is produced, employing a platform business model to source content at the scale and quality required to keep pace with consumer demand in the digital age. In doing so, it also opens up opportunities for a much larger pool of creative talent. While most industries are in recession, the global creator economy, a $2.8 trillion market, is still growing.
TalentPlus is Talenthouse AG's financial services vertical, providing creators with financial services solutions to support their creative endeavours. The company is registered in Switzerland and operationally headquartered in London. For more information visit: www.business.talenthouse.com
Stock exchange listing:
SIX Swiss Exchange(www.six-swiss-exchange.com)
Ticker symbol:
THAG (CH)
Security number:
1 081 986
ISIN:
CH0010819867
Contact:
Talenthouse AG, Zugerstrasse 8a, CH-6340 Baar, Switzerland
Talenthouse contacts:
Investor Relations:
Email: Michael Wachsler michael.wachsler@yahoo.com
Disclaimer
This media release serves informational purposes and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation or an advertisement to buy any shares of Talenthouse AG in any jurisdiction. This media release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of Article 35 et seq. of the Swiss Federal Act on Financial Services. In addition, investors should seek advice from their bank or their financial adviser.
This media release contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts, and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media release. Readers should therefore not rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this media release are based on the views and assumptions of Talenthouse AG as of this date and Talenthouse AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media release.
