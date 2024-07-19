19 July 2024

Talenthouse AG decided to file for bankruptcy

PRESS RELEASE

(Baar / Switzerland) Talenthouse AG ("Talenthouse" or the "Company") has decided to file for bankruptcy after there are - due to recent developments - no reasonable prospects to restructure the Company anymore.

The Company applied for a provisional and then a definitive debt restructuring moratorium in order to implement a restructuring plan. Both such moratoriums were granted by the competent court, with the support of the administrator (Sachwalter). The restructuring plan consisted, in particular, in a contribution in kind by ATIS Advanced Technologies International Solution Holding S.a.r.l. ("ATIS"). The transaction agreed upon with ATIS would have allowed the Company to become a going concern again - alongside with debt equity swaps agreed upon with the Company's major creditors.

However, in the last month the Company had to learn that ATIS and its beneficial owner are not in a position to complete the planned transaction.

In the last few weeks, the board of the Company has tried to find alternatives to ATIS to still implement a restructuring transaction. However, the board has to acknowledge that such endeavors will very likely not result in any solutions reasonably catering for a timely restructuring of the Company.

Furthermore, the appeal body of SIX Swiss Exchange AG confirmed the delisting and decided that the shares of the Company shall be delisted as of 8 July 2024. Challenging such decision would have been possible, but expensive and time-consuming with an uncertain outcome. The Company thus refrained from doing so, with the consequence that the shares of the Company were delisted as of 8 July 2024.

Upholding the definitive debt restructuring moratorium, which requires reasonable prospects to restructure the Company, is in the view of the board of the Company against that background not appropriate anymore. Rather, the board of the Company has decided to file for bankruptcy in order to avoid any additional exposure to its creditors and other stakeholders.