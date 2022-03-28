Log in
TALENTHOUSE : Shareholder letter
PU
03/16New Value To List Shares On Swiss Bourse Amid Name Change, New Corporate Purpose
MT
03/16TALENTHOUSE : Intention to list shares
PU
Talenthouse : Shareholder letter

03/28/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
NEW VALUE AG

Zugerstrasse 8a

CH - 6340 Baar Tel +41 43 344 38 38 info@newvalue.ch www.newvalue.ch

Zurich, this 25 March 2022

Subject: Information / Listing process SIX Swiss Exchange

Dear Shareholder,

You are receiving this letter about the final steps and the formal process for the implementation of the envisaged listing of future Talenthouse AG's (now NEW VALUE AG, THAG) 41,833,721 currently non-listed registered shares at SIX Swiss Exchange (Listing), as well as the related split (ratio 10:1) of such currently non-listed registered shares (Share-Split).

As you are aware, all parties involved in the Listing process have applied great efforts to achieve the Listing and we want to particularly express our sincere thanks and gratitude for the continuous support of all our shareholders in the past months. We would also like to take the opportunity of this shareholder letter to provide you with the following information regarding the formal implementation of the Listing with respect your shares in THAG:

  • - Listing process: The Share Split is expected to become effective as of 28 March 2022, the first trading day of the newly listed shares is expected to be on 29 March 2022.

    The Share-Split will be automatically registered with each securities account encompassing the relevant shares in THAG without any action being required from the shareholders. Once the relevant changes have been made, the shareholders of THAG will receive a separate notification from their bank informing them about the Share Split and Listing having occurred.

  • - Lock-up release: In order to achieve the necessary amount of freely tradable shares (free float) following the Listing, certain shareholders in THAG shall be released from their relevant lock-up undertakings with effect as of the first trading day of the newly listed shares in THAG.

    We are pleased to inform you that you belong to these shareholders and your shares in THAG will therefore be fully tradeable as of the first trading day of the newly listed shares (i.e. as scheduled on 29 March 2022).

-

Disclosure obligations: The transactions referred to herein, in particular the Share-Split and the lock-up release, may trigger disclosure obligations (disclosure of major shareholdings) under Swiss Law (art. 120 et seqq. of the Swiss Financial Market Infrastructure Act).

We would kindly ask you to directly engage with your trusted advisors in order to assess the requirement of potential disclosure obligations accordingly.

We hope that the above information is helpful. If you have any questions or would like to discuss the above in more detail, please feel free to reach out to us.

We are looking forward to achieving the Listing and Share Split as commemorative milestone in THAG's corporate history and remain focused on our strategic plan and our commitment to our shareholders, customers, employees and communities.

Yours sincerely,

Roman Scharf,

Chairman of the Board (Verwaltungsratspräsident)

Disclaimer

New Value AG published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 17:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
