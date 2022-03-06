Talenthouse : Signing of a share subscription facility
03/06/2022 | 04:59pm EST
PRESS RELEASE
Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 SIX Listing Rules
New Value AG announces the signing of a share subscription facility which will be effective upon the split of its non-listed shares and the listing of such shares on SIX Swiss Exchange.
Baar, 7 March 2022
The share subscription facility entered into with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, Luxembourg, and GEM Yield Bahamas Ltd (collectively "GEM") is a CHF 200 million facility over three (3) years and allows New Value AG to draw down funds at its option in exchange for New Value shares.
The mechanics of the GEM facility allow for multiple draw-downs, the amount being in a range related to the trading volume and price of the New Value shares trading on SIX Swiss Exchange. New Value AG will control the timing and maximum amount of any draw-down, and has the right, not the obligation, to draw down on the full committed amount. The draw-down amount is based on 90% of the average closing price and the average volume of the New Value shares of the last 15 trading days. The initial draw- down amount triggered by the listing of the additional shares on SIX Swiss Exchange will be determined by New Value AG and will amount to up to CHF 25 million. The consideration for the GEM facility is due for payment by New Value AG in twelve months from the listing of the split shares on SIX Swiss Exchange and can be paid by way of New Value shares. In addition, GEM has been granted warrants to purchase New Value shares.
Roman Scharf, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: "We are very much looking forward to implementing the GEM facility. This facility will put us in a position to develop our business and kick-off a new aera of New Value AG respectively Talenthouse AG, under which firm name we will operate as from the listing of the previously unlisted shares on SIX Swiss Exchange."
Also, New Value AG had published a press release on 6 December 2021 that it had received a payment demand under a guarantee relating to an amount of USD 15.5 million and that such claim was disputed by New Value AG. New Value AG has now been informed by Talenthouse GmbH, Vienna, that a settlement agreement has been
signed on 4 March 2022 by which, among others, New Value AG was released from any obligations under such guarantee.
About GEM
Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles and has completed over 500 transactions in 70 countries. GEM's investment vehicles provide the group and its investors with a diversified portfolio of asset classes that span the global private investing spectrum. Its family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities (PIPEs) and select venture investments. GEM's funds include the CITIC-GEM Fund (matured in December 2015), Kinderhook Industries (GP and LP non-voting stakes), GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, GEM India and VC Bank/GEM Mena Fund (GEM exited both its GP and LP stakes in these funds in 2015 and 2010, respectively).
About New Value AG
New Value, listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, invests directly in private companies with above-average market and growth potential. The focus is on companies in the field of digital business models. New Value engages in active value management with the aim of further developing its holdings and thus increasing their value.
With the listing of its previously unlisted shares on SIX Swiss Exchange, New Value will trade under Talenthouse AG, have a single class of shares and change from the Standard for Investment Companies to the International Reporting Standard on SIX Swiss Exchange.
Stock exchange listing
SIX Swiss Exchange (www.six-group.com)
Ticker symbol
NEWN (CH)
Security number
1 081 986
ISIN
CH0010819867
