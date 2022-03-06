Talenthouse : Signing of a share subscription facility

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, OR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 SIX Listing Rules

New Value AG announces the signing of a share subscription facility which will be effective upon the split of its non-listed shares and the listing of such shares on SIX Swiss Exchange.

Baar, 7 March 2022

The share subscription facility entered into with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS, Luxembourg, and GEM Yield Bahamas Ltd (collectively "GEM") is a CHF 200 million facility over three (3) years and allows New Value AG to draw down funds at its option in exchange for New Value shares.

The mechanics of the GEM facility allow for multiple draw-downs, the amount being in a range related to the trading volume and price of the New Value shares trading on SIX Swiss Exchange. New Value AG will control the timing and maximum amount of any draw-down, and has the right, not the obligation, to draw down on the full committed amount. The draw-down amount is based on 90% of the average closing price and the average volume of the New Value shares of the last 15 trading days. The initial draw- down amount triggered by the listing of the additional shares on SIX Swiss Exchange will be determined by New Value AG and will amount to up to CHF 25 million. The consideration for the GEM facility is due for payment by New Value AG in twelve months from the listing of the split shares on SIX Swiss Exchange and can be paid by way of New Value shares. In addition, GEM has been granted warrants to purchase New Value shares.

Roman Scharf, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, comments: "We are very much looking forward to implementing the GEM facility. This facility will put us in a position to develop our business and kick-off a new aera of New Value AG respectively Talenthouse AG, under which firm name we will operate as from the listing of the previously unlisted shares on SIX Swiss Exchange."

Also, New Value AG had published a press release on 6 December 2021 that it had received a payment demand under a guarantee relating to an amount of USD 15.5 million and that such claim was disputed by New Value AG. New Value AG has now been informed by Talenthouse GmbH, Vienna, that a settlement agreement has been