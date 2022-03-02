Talga : Drill results to upgrade Europe's largest graphite resource

ASX Release ASX:TLG 3 March 2022

Drill results to upgrade Europe's largest graphite resource

Final results from Talga's 2021 Vittangi drilling in Sweden return world-class grades, paving way to upgrade Europe's largest natural graphite resource for Li-ion batteries

New deposit confirmed at Nunasvaara East with drill intercepts including:

51m @ 28.4% Cg (from 8m) NUN21028 incl. 12m @ 35.7% Cg 22m @ 28.4% Cg (from 31m) NUN21012 incl. 8m @ 39.4% Cg 34m @ 26.1% Cg (from 40m) NUN21024 incl. 14m @ 28.2% Cg

Niska South deposit extended at depth and along strike with intercepts including:

24m @ 32.5% Cg (from 111m) NIS21011 incl. 9m @ 36.6% Cg



26m @ 25.3% Cg (from 73m) NIS21005 incl. 9m @ 31.2% Cg o 22m @ 27.5% Cg (from 63m) NIS21010 incl. 7m @ 37.4% Cg

Revision of Vittangi JORC graphite resources underway, with drilling to re-commence immediately to continue growing feedstocks for battery customer roadmaps

Battery and advanced materials company Talga Group Ltd ("Talga" or "the Company")(TLG:ASX) is pleased to report the final suite of results from its 2021 drill program at the Company's Vittangi Graphite Project in northern Sweden ("Vittangi" or "the Project").

Talga is building a vertically integrated operation to supply green natural graphite anode products to Li-ion battery manufacturers and automotive OEM customers. By 2031, Europe is forecast to require 1 million tonnes anode per annum (tpa), whilst global demand is projected to reach >8.3 million tpa1.

The Company's anode products are being trialled by more than 40 customers whose capacity roadmaps underscore the enormity of demand, globally and in Europe. As a result Talga is expanding its graphite mineral resources and in 2021 completed a 56-hole drill program at Vittangi (ASX:TLG 24 Nov 2021).

Final drill assay results have now been received, returning significant graphite grades, confirming a new deposit at Nunasvaara East and extending the Niska South deposit. A revision of the Vittangi JORC Mineral Resource has now commenced.

Talga Managing Director, Mark Thompson, commented: "With the commissioning of our Electric Vehicle Anode plant (EVA) underway Talga is well advanced in its plans for vertically integrated anode production in Europe. The consistent high grades from recent drilling at Vittangi are outstanding, and our world-class Swedish natural graphite deposits clearly have room for significant further growth. We are pleased to commence upgrading the scale of resources to match fast growing global demand for cleaner, secure battery supply chains."