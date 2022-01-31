TALi Digital : Product Clinical & International Update & 4C

ASX Release

TALi PRODUCT AND CLINICAL PROGRAM, INTERNATIONAL DISCUSSIONS,

APPENDIX 4C

HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. Clinical Development Phase, part of Akili license agreement, on schedule

First co-development payment from Akili expected next quarter (Q3 FY22)

Marketing activities in India recommenced after COVID-driven delay

COVID-driven delay International discussions on additional agreements continued

Key management roles filled, and new board member added, strengthening capabilities

Digital health and digital therapeutics (DTx) markets growing, according to report

TALi Digital Ltd (ASX: TD1, "TALi" or "the Company"), a leading global digital health business is pleased to provide the following quarterly activities report, together with its Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 (Q2 FY2022).

COMMERCIALISATION AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

US Market - Akili Partnership1

TALi executed a Strategic Licensing Agreement with Akili, a global peer in the digital therapeutics segment, in Q1 FY22. The agreement will see TALi, in partnership with Akili, bring to market a digital therapeutic for the treatment of ADHD in early childhood in the United States.

The first stage of this Agreement, a program of Clinical Development, was initiated and is on-schedule. TALi expects to receive the first co-development payment from Akili during the coming quarter (Q3 FY22), per the terms of the Agreement.

TALi expects to receive approximately AUD $250,000 in co-development payments from Akili during FY22 and Q1 FY23 as part of this Clinical Development phase, leading to a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval to market the solution in FY23.

A payment of USD $2 million is payable to TALi on receipt of FDA approval, anticipated during FY23.

1 May be subject to change based on clinical development program endpoints, partner product requirements, US regulator advice, force majeure and other unforeseen events

