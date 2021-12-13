Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Talis Biomedical Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TLIS   US87424L1089

TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION

(TLIS)
  Report
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Talis Biomedical Corporation - TLIS

12/13/2021 | 11:31pm EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Talis Biomedical Corporation ("Talis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLIS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Talis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On August 10, 2021, Talis reported its second quarter 2021 financial results. Discussing its results on the related earnings call, the Company revealed that its "development timelines have been extended by delays in the launching of [Talis's] COVID-19 test and manufacturing scale." On this news, Talis's stock price fell $0.58 per share, or 6%, to close at $8.39 per share on August 11, 2021.  Then, on August 30, 2021, post-market, Talis announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Brian Coe.  On this news, Talis's stock price fell $1.00 per share, or 11%, to close at $8.06 per share on August 31, 2021. Finally, on December 8, 2021, Talis announced that Brian Blaser, who had been appointed CEO on November 15, 2021, had stepped down from his positions at the Company. 

On this new, Talis's stock price fell $0.55 per share, or 11.39%, to close at $4.28 per share on December 8, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-talis-biomedical-corporation---tlis-301443726.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
