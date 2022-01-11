Log in
    TLIS   US87424L1089

TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION

(TLIS)
TLIS Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Talis Biomedical Corporation Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: March 8, 2022

01/11/2022 | 10:01am EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Talis Biomedical Corporation ("Talis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLIS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tlis.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support the Company's EUA application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tlis or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Talis you have until March 8, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tlis-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-talis-biomedical-corporation-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-deadline-march-8-2022-301456843.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
