BTV Highlights 5 Small Cap Stocks to Watch

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX.V: ECR) - Focused on advancing its flagship project - Quebec's past-producing Chimo Mine. With comments from EBL Consultants' Mining Analyst, Eric Lemieux.

Sable Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: SAE, OTCQB: SBLRF) - BTV shares how this prospect generator transitioned to drilling in Mexico's silver gold belt - the richest silver region in the world.

Talisker Resources Inc. (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) - BTV visits this experienced exploration team with exciting targets plus a plan to bring the historic Bralorne high-grade gold mine back to life.

PUDO Inc. (CSE: PDO, OTCQB: PDPTF) - With ecommerce skyrocketing, BTV learns how one company is solving North America's parcel pick up problem with their clever convenient network.

Lion One Metals Limited (TSX.V: LIO, OTCQX: LOMLF) - BTV gets an update on their 100% owned and fully permitted Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, set to be Fiji's next high-grade gold mine.

BTV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 24 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Oct 25 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Oct 24 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Oct 25 @ 4:30pm EST

US National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Nov 1 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Nov 3 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

