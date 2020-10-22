Log in
BTV Highlights 5 Small Cap Stocks to Watch

10/22/2020 | 06:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2020) - On national TV Sat. Oct 24 & Sun. Oct 25, 2020 - BTV-Business Television features companies from clever parcel pick-up and delivery to flourishing resource companies.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/btv-highlights-5-small-cap-stocks-to-watch-btv-ep-352/


Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX.V: ECR) - Focused on advancing its flagship project - Quebec's past-producing Chimo Mine. With comments from EBL Consultants' Mining Analyst, Eric Lemieux.

Sable Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: SAE, OTCQB: SBLRF) - BTV shares how this prospect generator transitioned to drilling in Mexico's silver gold belt - the richest silver region in the world.

Talisker Resources Inc. (TSX: TSK, OTCQX: TSKFF) - BTV visits this experienced exploration team with exciting targets plus a plan to bring the historic Bralorne high-grade gold mine back to life.

PUDO Inc. (CSE: PDO, OTCQB: PDPTF) - With ecommerce skyrocketing, BTV learns how one company is solving North America's parcel pick up problem with their clever convenient network.

Lion One Metals Limited (TSX.V: LIO, OTCQX: LOMLF) - BTV gets an update on their 100% owned and fully permitted Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, set to be Fiji's next high-grade gold mine.

On air for over 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

BTV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Oct 24 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Oct 25 @ 4:30pm EST
Bell Express Vu - Saturday Oct 24 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Oct 25 @ 4:30pm EST

US National:
Biz Television Network - Sun Nov 1 @ 5:30am, 6pm & 9:00pm PST, Tues Nov 3 @ 5:00pm & 8:00pm PST

Submit a Company for upcoming BTV episodes:

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com
To receive news, click here to subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66608

© Newsfilecorp 2020

Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -5,02 M -3,81 M -3,81 M
Net cash 2019 9,36 M 7,10 M 7,10 M
P/E ratio 2019 -4,13x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 83,0 M 63,2 M 63,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart TALISKER RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Talisker Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALISKER RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,75 CAD
Last Close Price 0,39 CAD
Spread / Highest target 92,3%
Spread / Average Target 92,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 92,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Terence Harbort President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas J. Obradovich Executive Chairman
Andrés Tinajero Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brent Gilchrist Independent Director
Blair D. Zaritsky Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALISKER RESOURCES LTD.0.00%63
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION37.86%26 826
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED115.03%11 175
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED53.95%7 114
CHIFENG JILONG GOLD MINING CO.,LTD.277.53%4 751
HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LIMITED86.62%3 539
