    TSK   CA87425A1012

TALISKER RESOURCES LTD.

(TSK)
2023-06-19
0.1000 CAD   +5.26%
Talisker Brief: Announcing Appointment of William (Bill) Curry as General Manager for its 100% owned subsidiary Bralorne Gold Mines Limited
MT
07:03aTalisker Announces Appointment of General Manager for the Bralorne Gold Project
GL
07:01aTalisker Announces Appointment of General Manager for the Bralorne Gold Project
AQ
Talisker Announces Appointment of General Manager for the Bralorne Gold Project

06/20/2023
TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (TSX:TSK | OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce the appointment of William (Bill) Curry as General Manager for its 100% owned subsidiary Bralorne Gold Mines Limited (“Bralorne”). Mr. Curry is a professional engineer (P. Eng.) with over 25 years of underground mining experience in gold and base metal operations throughout Canada and the United States having worked in senior engineering and mine management positions with Kirkland Lake Gold (Macassa, Holt), Lake Shore Gold (Timmins West, Bell Creek), Newmont (Leeville, Golden Giant), Xstrata (Kidd Creek) Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting (Ruttan) and Sinomine Resources (Tanco). Bill holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) from the Technical University of Nova Scotia and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Lansbridge University, New Brunswick.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO of Talisker stated, “We are excited to have someone of Bill’s calibre and experience to lead the Bralorne team, particularly during the critical early phases of planning and development. We welcome Bill to Talisker and as a resident to the interior and look forward to working together to take Bralorne to the next stage.”

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort
President and CEO
terry.harbort@taliskerresources.com
+1 416 361 2808

Matt Filgate
Vice President, Corporate Development
matt.filgate@taliskerresources.com
+1 778 679 3579

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s projects include two advanced stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex, and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt, and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 291,392 hectares over 487 claims, three leases and 197 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, title and environmental risks and risks relating to the failure to receive all requisite shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.


