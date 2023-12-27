TSX : TSK
Transition to Production
Corporate Presentation
December 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking information, which reflect the expectations of management Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company"). These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among others, statements regarding: the Company's resource base; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; the Company's exploration projects; the estimation of mineral resources; the realization of mineral resources; and capital, operating and exploration expenditures.
All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on the opinions and estimates of management that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this presentation in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Talisker's ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this presentation, Talisker's latest MD&A, its most recent Annual Information Form and the other publicly filings of Talisker, which are available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) under Talisker's issuer profile.
In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this presentation are also subject to the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking information, including: the significance of drill results and ongoing exploration activities; timing to obtain assay results from labs; ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; the predictability of geological modelling; the accuracy of the Company's records of its property interests; the global economic climate; metal prices; environmental risks; community and non- governmental actions; that permits required for the Company's operations will be obtained on a timely basis in order to permit the Company to proceed on schedule with its planned drilling programs; that skilled personnel and contractors will be available as the Company's operations continue to grow; that the price of gold will exceed levels that will render the Company's projects economical; the relevance of the assumptions, estimates and projections in technical reports; and that the Company will be able to continue raising the necessary capital to finance its operations and realize on its mineral resource estimates.
Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions in North America and internationally; (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with gold exploration; (3) a decreased demand for gold; (4) any number of events or causes which may delay exploration and development of the Company's property interests, such as environmental liabilities, weather, mechanical failures, safety concerns and labour problems; (5) the risk that the Company does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to finance operations and growth; (7) inability to obtain all necessary permitting and financing; and (8) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and Talisker does not assume an obligation to update these forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Additional information about Talisker and the forward-looking statements in this presentation and the assumptions, risks and uncertainties in respect of such forward-looking statements is available in Talisker's latest MD&A, its most recent Annual Information Form and the other publicly filings of Talisker, which are available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) under Talisker's issuer profile.
Key Points
Permitted
Fully permitted resource stage assets
Strongly
Capitalized
C$6M Cash
C$37M in draw
facility
Access &
Infrastructure
Highway access to
Vancouver and
Toll Milling
Facilities
Low Capex
Off-site processing
reduces timeline
and required
capital
Growing
Resource Base
1.7Moz at 6.4 g/t Au at the Bralorne Gold Project*
Strong
Leadership
Over 50Moz Discovered - Experienced Board and Advisors
Jurisdiction
All Canadian based
assets
- Refer to the Bralorne Inaugral Mineral Resource Estimate on slide 21 and the related End Notes, slides 16 and 17.
Funded to
Fully Permitted
Key Indigenous
Extensive High-
Production
for Mining
Agreements In
Grade Resource
place
+ clear resource
expansion
Rapid Pathway to High Margin Gold
Offsite
Limited
100Koz/yr
Self Funding
Processing =
Development to
production
Growth
Low capex
access ore =
target
Strategy
rapid startup
Location in the Heart of BC Mining
Flagship Asset
350km from Vancouver
- Highway access to projects
- Multiple toll milling facilities
- Easy access to power
- Advanced greenfields portfolio
Bralorne - BC's Iconic Gold Camp
- Over 40 years of production (1929-1971)- 4.2Moz @ 17.7g/t
- 2,300oz/vertical metre average
▪
▪
Orogenic veins, structural continuity defined for 2.5 km along strike and 1.9 km depth
Ore shoot continuity demonstrated for up to 1.5 km
- High-gradevein core surrounded by mineralized breccia halos, reduces dilution
Gold Grade (Ounces)
GOLD PRODUCERS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA
60.00
Largest gold camp in Western Canada
50.00
Eskay Creek
40.00
Zeballos
30.00
Snip
20.00
Bralorne
Surf Inlet
Sheep Creek
Cariboo
Rossland
10.00
Brucejack
Premier
Ketza River
Hedley
Myra Falls Camp
0.00
Greenwood
Mount Milligan
Kemess
Afton-Ajax
6
-
500,000
1,000,000
1,500,000
2,000,000
2,500,000
3,000,000
3,500,000
4,000,000
4,500,000
Gold Production (Ounces)
Key Points - Bralorne
150,000+m drilling completed
86 veins identified,
75 open in all directions
Shallow resource from surface to 700m depth
Mineralization confirmed
to beyond 2km depth
96% average metallurgical
recovery 65% free gold
Consolidated 100% owned
1.7Moz at
14,000ha Brownfields camp
47 historic gold occurrences
6.4 g/t Au
on 33km trend
Fully diluted
Clear Pathway to 5Moz+ Au
and Stope
Optimized*
* Refer to Bralorne Inaugural Mineral Resource
Estimate, slide 21 and related End Notes, slides
16 and 17
Fully Permitted Canadian Asset
Upcoming Major Catalysts
2023-2024
Q1 - 2023
Q3 - 2023
Q2 - 2024
Resource Conversion Drilling
Engineering Studies
Updated Mine Plan
Start Test Production
Inaugural Resource
Portal Construction
January 2023
Trucking of First Ore
Development Funding
Decline Construction
Secured (US$31.25M)
Ore Sale Agreement
June 2023
Trucking Agreement
Ongoing Resource Drilling
Q2 - 2023
Q4 - 2023
Value Proposition
Resource-ready secondary assets - NI 43-101
Undervalued Secondary Assets*
Compliant 691,540 oz Au ready to expand at Ladner
Large Exploration Upside**
5Moz+ upside based on historic drift assays and drilling + Strong pipeline of Greenfields Projects
Strong High-Grade Resource Base***
1.7Moz defined at Bralorne
Drill constrained additional with significant upside
Low Capex & Rapid Startup
Offsite processing, close to surface ore
Strongly Capitalized
C$6M Cash
C$35M in Draw Facility
Analyst Coverage
Target Price****
$2.00
$1.25
$2.00
Bottom Line
Bralorne: Sought after long life, high- grade, permitted Canadian asset in strong M&A market
-
Refer to the most recent NI 43-101 technical report titled
"Technical Report on the Ladner Gold Project, British Columbia" with an effective date of May 29, 2015
- Refer to "Historic Resource Estimate" in End Notes, slides 16 and 17
- Refer to the Bralorne Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate on slide 21 and related End Notes, slides 16 and 17
****Target prices adjusted for 5:1 share consolidation completed September 1, 2023
Share Structure and Capitalization
Capital Structure (December 1, 2023)
Common Shares Outstanding
88,445,027
Warrants1, 2
11,504,733
Options + RSUs
3,085,667
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
103,035,427
Market Capitalization
~$33 million
- 5,679,600 warrants are exercisable at $1.20 until February 11, 2025. Number of outstanding warrants adjusted to reflect 5:1 consolidation that occurred September 1, 2023.
- 5,487,453 exercisable at $0.50 and 337,680 exercisable at $0.33 until November 6, 2025
$0.90
$0.80
$0.70
$0.60
$0.50
$0.40
$0.30
$0.20
$0.10
$0.00
Prices adjusted for 5:1 share consolidation completed Sept 1, 2023
Strong Institutional Shareholders
Strategic Shareholders
Shareholder Breakdown
11.1%
4.0%
43.5%
41.4%
Retail
Institutional
Insiders
New Gold Inc.
10
