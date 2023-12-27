TSX : TSK

Transition to Production

Corporate Presentation

December 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation constitute forward-looking information, which reflect the expectations of management Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company"). These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include, among others, statements regarding: the Company's resource base; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; the Company's exploration projects; the estimation of mineral resources; the realization of mineral resources; and capital, operating and exploration expenditures.

All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on the opinions and estimates of management that, while considered reasonable as at the date of this presentation in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Talisker's ability to control or predict. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this presentation, Talisker's latest MD&A, its most recent Annual Information Form and the other publicly filings of Talisker, which are available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) under Talisker's issuer profile.

In addition to, and subject to, such assumptions discussed in more detail elsewhere, the forward-looking statements in this presentation are also subject to the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking information, including: the significance of drill results and ongoing exploration activities; timing to obtain assay results from labs; ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; the predictability of geological modelling; the accuracy of the Company's records of its property interests; the global economic climate; metal prices; environmental risks; community and non- governmental actions; that permits required for the Company's operations will be obtained on a timely basis in order to permit the Company to proceed on schedule with its planned drilling programs; that skilled personnel and contractors will be available as the Company's operations continue to grow; that the price of gold will exceed levels that will render the Company's projects economical; the relevance of the assumptions, estimates and projections in technical reports; and that the Company will be able to continue raising the necessary capital to finance its operations and realize on its mineral resource estimates.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions in North America and internationally; (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with gold exploration; (3) a decreased demand for gold; (4) any number of events or causes which may delay exploration and development of the Company's property interests, such as environmental liabilities, weather, mechanical failures, safety concerns and labour problems; (5) the risk that the Company does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to finance operations and growth; (7) inability to obtain all necessary permitting and financing; and (8) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and Talisker does not assume an obligation to update these forward looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Additional information about Talisker and the forward-looking statements in this presentation and the assumptions, risks and uncertainties in respect of such forward-looking statements is available in Talisker's latest MD&A, its most recent Annual Information Form and the other publicly filings of Talisker, which are available electronically on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) under Talisker's issuer profile.

Key Points

Permitted

Fully permitted resource stage assets

Strongly

Capitalized

C$6M Cash

C$37M in draw

facility

Access &

Infrastructure

Highway access to

Vancouver and

Toll Milling

Facilities

Low Capex

Off-site processing

reduces timeline

and required

capital

Growing

Resource Base

1.7Moz at 6.4 g/t Au at the Bralorne Gold Project*

Strong

Leadership

Over 50Moz Discovered - Experienced Board and Advisors

Jurisdiction

All Canadian based

assets

  • Refer to the Bralorne Inaugral Mineral Resource Estimate on slide 21 and the related End Notes, slides 16 and 17.

Funded to

Fully Permitted

Key Indigenous

Extensive High-

Production

for Mining

Agreements In

Grade Resource

place

+ clear resource

expansion

Rapid Pathway to High Margin Gold

Offsite

Limited

100Koz/yr

Self Funding

Processing =

Development to

production

Growth

Low capex

access ore =

target

Strategy

rapid startup

Location in the Heart of BC Mining

Flagship Asset

350km from Vancouver

  • Highway access to projects
  • Multiple toll milling facilities
  • Easy access to power
  • Advanced greenfields portfolio

Bralorne - BC's Iconic Gold Camp

  • Over 40 years of production (1929-1971)- 4.2Moz @ 17.7g/t
  • 2,300oz/vertical metre average

Orogenic veins, structural continuity defined for 2.5 km along strike and 1.9 km depth

Ore shoot continuity demonstrated for up to 1.5 km

  • High-gradevein core surrounded by mineralized breccia halos, reduces dilution

Gold Grade (Ounces)

GOLD PRODUCERS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

60.00

Largest gold camp in Western Canada

50.00

Eskay Creek

40.00

Zeballos

30.00

Snip

20.00

Bralorne

Surf Inlet

Sheep Creek

Cariboo

Rossland

10.00

Brucejack

Premier

Ketza River

Hedley

Myra Falls Camp

0.00

Greenwood

Mount Milligan

Kemess

Afton-Ajax

-

500,000

1,000,000

1,500,000

2,000,000

2,500,000

3,000,000

3,500,000

4,000,000

4,500,000

Gold Production (Ounces)

Key Points - Bralorne

150,000+m drilling completed

86 veins identified,

75 open in all directions

Shallow resource from surface to 700m depth

Mineralization confirmed

to beyond 2km depth

96% average metallurgical

recovery 65% free gold

Consolidated 100% owned

1.7Moz at

14,000ha Brownfields camp

47 historic gold occurrences

6.4 g/t Au

on 33km trend

Fully diluted

Clear Pathway to 5Moz+ Au

and Stope

Optimized*

* Refer to Bralorne Inaugural Mineral Resource

Estimate, slide 21 and related End Notes, slides

16 and 17

Fully Permitted Canadian Asset

Upcoming Major Catalysts

2023-2024

Q1 - 2023

Q3 - 2023

Q2 - 2024

Resource Conversion Drilling

Engineering Studies

Updated Mine Plan

Start Test Production

Inaugural Resource

Portal Construction

January 2023

Trucking of First Ore

Development Funding

Decline Construction

Secured (US$31.25M)

Ore Sale Agreement

June 2023

Trucking Agreement

Ongoing Resource Drilling

Q2 - 2023

Q4 - 2023

Value Proposition

Resource-ready secondary assets - NI 43-101

Undervalued Secondary Assets*

Compliant 691,540 oz Au ready to expand at Ladner

Large Exploration Upside**

5Moz+ upside based on historic drift assays and drilling + Strong pipeline of Greenfields Projects

Strong High-Grade Resource Base***

1.7Moz defined at Bralorne

Drill constrained additional with significant upside

Low Capex & Rapid Startup

Offsite processing, close to surface ore

Strongly Capitalized

C$6M Cash

C$35M in Draw Facility

Analyst Coverage

Target Price****

$2.00

$1.25

$2.00

Bottom Line

Bralorne: Sought after long life, high- grade, permitted Canadian asset in strong M&A market

  • Refer to the most recent NI 43-101 technical report titled
    "Technical Report on the Ladner Gold Project, British Columbia" with an effective date of May 29, 2015
  • Refer to "Historic Resource Estimate" in End Notes, slides 16 and 17
  • Refer to the Bralorne Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate on slide 21 and related End Notes, slides 16 and 17

****Target prices adjusted for 5:1 share consolidation completed September 1, 2023

Share Structure and Capitalization

Capital Structure (December 1, 2023)

Common Shares Outstanding

88,445,027

Warrants1, 2

11,504,733

Options + RSUs

3,085,667

Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

103,035,427

Market Capitalization

~$33 million

  1. 5,679,600 warrants are exercisable at $1.20 until February 11, 2025. Number of outstanding warrants adjusted to reflect 5:1 consolidation that occurred September 1, 2023.
  2. 5,487,453 exercisable at $0.50 and 337,680 exercisable at $0.33 until November 6, 2025

$0.90

$0.80

$0.70

$0.60

$0.50

$0.40

$0.30

$0.20

$0.10

$0.00

Prices adjusted for 5:1 share consolidation completed Sept 1, 2023

Strong Institutional Shareholders

Strategic Shareholders

Shareholder Breakdown

11.1%

4.0%

43.5%

41.4%

Retail

Institutional

Insiders

New Gold Inc.

Disclaimer

