Talisker Resources (TSK CN): INITIATION REPORT – Thinking big in BC as New Gold joins the party – Read More

Project P/NAV today (x, FD) Average daily value (C$000, 3M)
FINANCIALS
FY24E
Gold sold (000oz)
-
Revenue (C$m)
-
AISC (US$/oz)
-
Income (C$m)
(17.7)
EPS (C$)
-
PER (x)
-
CFPS (C$)
-
P/CF (x)
-
EBITDA (C$m)
(18.5)
EV/EBITDA (x)
-
On-infrastructure explorer targeting >1.5Moz in BC with belt control
Talisker hit the ground running after listing in 2019, consolidating three major gold belts in southern BC. Their flagship project is the Bralorne Gold Complex, one of the longest, highest grade UG mines in BC (4.2Moz @ 18g/t). Initial drilling validated historical vein extensions but also discovered new veins.
79 Talisker has outlined resource drilling focused on (i) near-surfacebulk tonnage
42 potential <300m depth, (ii) 'shallow'high-grade lateral extensions between 300-
591 750m depth and (iii) deeperhigh-grade mineralization below 750m. With ~$42m
1.97 cash, including recent investment by New Gold, and 50,000m drill program
0.16x
underway, Talisker is targeting >1.5Moz in a maiden resource in CY22 while
108 continuing to focus on discovery at its greenfield properties.
FY25E
FY26E
Bralorne historic grade / vein continuity a 'stand out' among peers
16
128
Underground mining can be as rich as it is difficult. Vein continuity at Bralorne
30
236
is simply remarkable, with historical drift samples demonstrating consistent high-
656
656
grades (>15g/t) both laterally ~500-1000m, and vertically, from level to level,
(6)
37
highlighting vertical continuity up to 1300m. This means quicker conversion
(0.01)
0.06
drilling and easier mining for lower exploration and production costs than
(33.0)
5.0x
complex assets requiring closely spaced drilling.
-
-
-
-
Existing infrastructure unlocks a faster timeline to production
(36.8)
(32.8)
Bralorne has direct highway access, grid power, a permittedtailing storage
-
-
facility (TSF), and a water treatment facility. Not only will this contribute to a
lower capex in a mining scenario, but the existing 80km of UG development should support an accelerated timeline to production. Also, year-round drilling without glaciers and helicopters is a key advantage compared to its more remote peers to the north.
Belt control offers greenfield upside at Spences Bridge
Talisker is a dual play, in our opinion. Investors get exposure to high-quality grassroots exploration focused on discovery at Spences Bridge and Golden Hornet, backstopped by Bralorne's high-grade brownfield exploration. The discovery of additional satellite deposits could also transform Bralorne into a district-scale mining camp attractive to larger companies.
Initiate coverage with BUY rating and C$0.75/sh PT
Our base case 1750tpd mine, a subset of a SCPe 1.5Moz @ 8.5g/t resource, drives 126koz pa for a C$515m NPV5%-1850. Applying a conservative 0.3xNAV5%- 1850 and just C$10m for pit upside, we initiate with a BUY rating at C$0.75/sh PT. This conservatively excludes exploration where we see significant but speculative upside. New Gold's entry spices things up, offering a technical 'sign off', creating competitive tension with fellow shareholder Osisko, plus milling opportunities potentially worth >C$500m to New Gold. Stepping back, Bralorne's brownfield exploration potential combined with our genuine respect for management's geological skills, mean this is a conviction name for us.
Talisker, March 31, 2021
Investment Thesis
In our view, Talisker is run by one of the best geologists in the business: Dr Terry Harbort. With extensive epithermal experience in Canada and Central / South America, the first move was a concept play at Spences Bridge, pegging 85% of that belt and 100% of the neighbouring Remington Gold Belt in 1H19. The 'concept' has already paid off as neighbour Westhaven demonstrated that epithermal systems are preserved in the belt, along with a variety of other styles. Being local, and with lengthy M&A experience at Osisko Mining, Talisker identified the potential at Bralorne ahead of others in 2H19. The Bralorne project covers a 33km trend centred on the historic Bralorne mine (Figure 1), with the latter comprising three historical mines (Pioneer, Bralorne and King) under one roof. The Bralorne acquisition provided >50 years of operational data to speed / vector drilling, as well as existing infrastructure including offices, highway access, grid power, and most importantly a permitted tailings management facility (TMF). Combined historic production totalled 4.2Moz @ 17.7g/t with 90% recovery before closing in 1971 at low gold prices. The single most important aspect is 'late, straight and continuous' veins, consistent throughout Bralorne with up to 1.5km strike lengths between fault structures and 2km roots. Talisker has now validated the geological model and is drilling six key target areas targeting a SCPe 1-2Moz @ 7-10g/t in CY22, or potentially earlier. A 50,000m drill program this year is targeting (i) new <300m deep bulk tonnage discoveries, (ii) shallower high-grade vein extensions from 300-750m depth and (iii) deeper high-grade mineralization below 750m. In addition, four greenfield targets at Spences Bridge will also be drill tested.
Figure 1. Location of Bralorne to nearby greenfield properties and road access within a district-scale gold belt
New Gold's New
Afton Mine
0km60km
Source: Talisker
Corporate history
Talisker's board has been behind the development of several billion-dollar companies, including Osisko Mining, and most recently, developing world class assets such as Barkerville Gold Mines and Dalradian Resources. The team has been together since the early 2000s, hailing from majors including BHP, Anglo American and AngloGold Ashanti. Dr Terry Harbort, President and CEO, was former AngloGold and most recently Chief Geoscientist for Barkerville Gold Mines (acquired by Osisko for ~$338m). Since listing in 2019, the company has defined over 100 greenfield anomalies into 8 drill targets at Spences Bridge, acquired with a greenfield portfolio of B.C properties from sister company Sable Resources. Although Talisker made quick work of the first phase of grassroots exploration, early-stage prospecting done right is a methodical and iterative, and thus slow, process. The step
Talisker, March 31, 2021
change came through the acquisition of Bralorne and associated permits, acquired from Avino (7.4% holder now) who was struggling to run it as a small mine. The momentum continued to gather momentum in 1Q21, with New Gold acquiring a 14.9% interest strategic position at a premium C$0.51/sh.
Figure 2. Corporate evolution of TSK against share price, shares out and market cap
B.C properties acq'n
Bralorne acq'n
Expanded land holdings
0.6m @ 27g/t
1.5m @ 58g/t
0.5m @ 102g/t TSX list
$2.4m @ 20c
$4.1m @ 16c
$4m @ 18c
$13m @ 42c
$23m @ 52c
Options+RSU
$19m @ 51c
Source: Bloomberg, SCP, company data
Quicker and cheaper ounce growth with 'straight and late' veins plus historical data
Complex ore geometry and grade variability associated with many narrow-vein gold deposits usually require intensive drilling to delineate. This rocky shore has seen many investors' hopes dashed, ultimately either on reserve conversion of complete geometries or attempts to mine said geometries or, worse, sheeted vein systems. This is where Bralorne stands out - its 'straight and late' vein style (mainly young, linear quartz-carbonate veins) stand out because of consistent vein behavior across the entire complex (~6km from King to Pioneer). The 'so what' to consistent geology and orientation throughout the mine is better grade estimation and predictability.This means quicker, cheaper drilling early on, better reserve conversion, and easier mining. This is clear in the historical drift samples from mined areas (Figure 3A) which show consistent high-grades (>15g/t) both laterally ~500-1000m, and vertically, from level to level, highlighting vertical continuity up to 1,300m. With the co-author of this report having worked as an underground engineer at the complex Red Lake mine, the value of this simply can't be understated. Modern drilling validated the thesis-at-acquisition with 0.60m @ 27.3g/t and 0.97m @ 32.3g/t in the second hole, and 1.5m @ 58g/t in a new vein that points to the discovery potential too. The system delivers some positive surprises too - in addition to 'blind' veins and 0.5-2.5g/t vein selvage surrounding the high-grade veins that should reduce mining dilution, other new discoveries include bulk-tonnage mineralisation that outcrops at surface. Stepping back, the strategy here isn't to mine at 10-15g/t and <1m 'easier in excel' mining widths, but is targeting ~1m @ 20-30g/t, but always with the aim of mining at 1.5-2m and diluted down to 7-10g/t.
Figure 3. (A) Historical UG drift samples and (B) Talisker's interpreted drill targets
Source: Talisker
Talisker, March 31, 2021
Figure 4. (A/B) cross-sections of 2020 confirmatory drilling (inset) HG vein within mineralized 'halo'
Source: Talisker
Source: Talisker
Resource drilling targets >1.5Moz maiden resource in 2022
Talisker's work in CY19/20 focused on data compilation and model validation, with material drilling really only kicking off in 2H20. We think the real opportunity will be unlocked this year through drill bit momentum as the first 50,000m of resource drilling completes with four rigs lifting to five shortly, then six in spring and up to 8-10 in the fall, depending on availability. We show progress on six key targets at Bralorne in Figure 5. Bralorne long-section showing resource drilling areas separated by elevation Figure 5, include the near-surface bulk tonnage target at Charlotte and the shallow high-grade UG targets extending from King to Pioneer. This will proceed in parallel with greenfield drilling at Spences Bridge (Nova, Cyclone and Dora) and Golden Hornet.
Figure 5. Bralorne long-section showing resource drilling areas separated by elevation
Source: Talisker
Talisker, March 31, 2021
Benefits from 80km of existing UG development and infrastructure, readily mineable at high rates
This is not Golden Triangle glaciers and winter-only helicopter drilling under glaciers, but year-roundroad-access easily accessible by car from Vancouver (Figure 6A). Grid power comes to site via a 1500kva line from the Lajoie Hydro plant 4km from the site (Figure 6B). The fully permitted water treatment facility can be used to dewater the mine for future underground access. Our base case assumes a 1750tpd UG mine from primarily sub-level long hole and cut and fill mining, accessed using a combination of new ramp development from surface and the refurbishment of existing underground infrastructure. The existing infrastructure, especially the permitted TMF and 80km of UG development should reduce capex and timeline to production in a potential mining scenario.
Figure 6. (A) Bralorne map showing road access from Vancouver, (B) grid-power network and (C) existing camp
Source: Talisker
SCPe 1.5Moz could just be the beginning; 3-5Moz potential?
Talisker's goal is at least 1.5Moz, being primarily a combination of shallower high-grade underground targets near infrastructure and shallower HG UG veins (Figure 7). The historic data isn't compliant, so can't be used to report a resource, but is reliable. Therefore, we view the 1.5Moz target as low hanging fruit for short-term resource conversion, hence any extensions / discoveries at depths >700m is a bonus and longer term. While the current focus area is only the immediate 6km proximal to the historic mine, multiple brownfields targets have been defined along a 30km strike length which, alongside the Spences Bridge exploration package, has the potential to be a multi-million ounce gold camp. This is important to the M&A thesis, itself very pertinent with Osisko and New Gold on the register, as buyers and larger investors always have a preference for 'belt control'.
Figure 7. (A) Bralorne 2021 drill plan map and (B) long section showing resource drilling target areas
Source: Talisker
Source: Talisker
