Talisker Resources (TSK CN): INITIATION REPORT – Thinking big in BC as New Gold joins the party – Read More

In our view, Talisker is run by one of the best geologists in the business: Dr Terry Harbort. With extensive epithermal experience in Canada and Central / South America, the first move was a concept play at Spences Bridge, pegging 85% of that belt and 100% of the neighbouring Remington Gold Belt in 1H19. The 'concept' has already paid off as neighbour Westhaven demonstrated that epithermal systems are preserved in the belt, along with a variety of other styles. Being local, and with lengthy M&A experience at Osisko Mining, Talisker identified the potential at Bralorne ahead of others in 2H19. The Bralorne project covers a 33km trend centred on the historic Bralorne mine (Figure 1), with the latter comprising three historical mines (Pioneer, Bralorne and King) under one roof. The Bralorne acquisition provided >50 years of operational data to speed / vector drilling, as well as existing infrastructure including offices, highway access, grid power, and most importantly a permitted tailings management facility (TMF). Combined historic production totalled 4.2Moz @ 17.7g/t with 90% recovery before closing in 1971 at low gold prices. The single most important aspect is 'late, straight and continuous' veins, consistent throughout Bralorne with up to 1.5km strike lengths between fault structures and 2km roots. Talisker has now validated the geological model and is drilling six key target areas targeting a SCPe 1-2Moz @ 7-10g/t in CY22, or potentially earlier. A 50,000m drill program this year is targeting (i) new <300m deep bulk tonnage discoveries, (ii) shallower high-grade vein extensions from 300-750m depth and (iii) deeper high-grade mineralization below 750m. In addition, four greenfield targets at Spences Bridge will also be drill tested.

Figure 1. Location of Bralorne to nearby greenfield properties and road access within a district-scale gold belt

New Gold's New

Afton Mine

0km60km

Source: Talisker

Corporate history

Talisker's board has been behind the development of several billion-dollar companies, including Osisko Mining, and most recently, developing world class assets such as Barkerville Gold Mines and Dalradian Resources. The team has been together since the early 2000s, hailing from majors including BHP, Anglo American and AngloGold Ashanti. Dr Terry Harbort, President and CEO, was former AngloGold and most recently Chief Geoscientist for Barkerville Gold Mines (acquired by Osisko for ~$338m). Since listing in 2019, the company has defined over 100 greenfield anomalies into 8 drill targets at Spences Bridge, acquired with a greenfield portfolio of B.C properties from sister company Sable Resources. Although Talisker made quick work of the first phase of grassroots exploration, early-stage prospecting done right is a methodical and iterative, and thus slow, process. The step

