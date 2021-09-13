Talisker Resources : to Acquire the Outstanding Royalties on the Ladner Gold Project – Read More

Log in
    TSK   CA87425A1012

TALISKER RESOURCES LTD.

(TSK)
  Report
Talisker Resources : to Acquire the Outstanding Royalties on the Ladner Gold Project

09/13/2021
350 Bay Street, Suite 400

Toronto, Ontario M5H 2S6

TSK TSKFF

TSX OTCQX

Talisker to Acquire the Outstanding Royalties

on the Ladner Gold Project

Toronto, Ontario, September 13, 2021 - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") (TSX:TSK) (OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") to purchase the 2% net smelter return royalty on the Ladner Gold Project and the 35% net profit interest (collectively, "Purchased Royalties") from the sale of gold by New Carolin Gold Corp. ("New Carolin") or any third party contracted by New Carolin for that purpose.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Talisker will issue 5,119,170 common shares for the Purchased Royalties. Closing is subject to the receipt of the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and is expected to occur promptly following receipt of such approval and before the outside date of September 17, 2021.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com)is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 282,403 hectares over 258 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south- central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

For further information, please contact:

Terry Harbort President & CEO Terry.harbort@talliskerresources.com+1 416 361 2808

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, statements with respect to the closing of the acquisition of the Purchased Royalties. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel,

operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Talisker Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 14:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -15,7 M -12,4 M -12,4 M
Net cash 2020 24,3 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 76,8 M 60,8 M 60,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 70,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terence Harbort President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrés Tinajero Chief Financial Officer & Director
Morris J. Prychidny Non-Executive Chairman
Brent Gilchrist Independent Non-Executive Director
Blair D. Zaritsky Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALISKER RESOURCES LTD.-10.45%61
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION12.64%27 184
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-12.56%7 541
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC-0.17%5 828
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-24.05%5 119
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK33.85%4 377