Talisman Mining : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TLM

Entity name
TALISMAN MINING LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Thursday January 13, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
2022 Plan Options
4,123,300
13/01/2022
to be confirmed
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
TALISMAN MINING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
71079536495
1.3
ASX issuer code
TLM
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
13/1/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
2022 Plan Options
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
13/1/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personal
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,369,000
Shaun Vokes
Shaun Vokes
979,500
Russell Gregory
Russell Gregory
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02439246-6A1057386?access_token=8
3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
(AGM Notice)
Options Details
For
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.25200000
12/1/2026
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of company option
Other
Description
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Refer accompanying announcement dated 12 January 2022
Issue details
Number of +securities
4,123,300
