    TLM   AU000000TLM5

TALISMAN MINING LIMITED

(TLM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/12 11:53:03 pm
0.165 AUD   -2.94%
05:42pTALISMAN MINING : Proposed issue of securities - TLM
PU
2021TALISMAN MINING : 2021 AGM Presentation Materials
PU
2021TALISMAN MINING : Completes Drilling at Lachlan Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talisman Mining : Proposed issue of securities - TLM

01/13/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

TALISMAN MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

13/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted Director Incentive Options

1,267,800

confirmed

Proposed +issue date

28/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

TALISMAN MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

71079536495

1.3

ASX issuer code

TLM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

13/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue



Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes



7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

28/2/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

Comments

The proposed issue is subject to approval by shareholders at a meeting of shareholders which is yet to be convened and



the above date is indicative only.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued



ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted Director Incentive Options

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

+Security type Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 1,267,800



Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Incentive Options



Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

provided for the +securities

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?



Yes

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.2520

13/1/2026

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

TLM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:TLM)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities



Details will be included in the notice of meeting for the meeting at which Shareholders will be asked to consider the

proposed option issue.

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

28/2/2022

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements



7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's



additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

Yes

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?



No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No



7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Proposed Director Incentive Options

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Talisman Mining Limited published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
