Talisman Mining : Proposed issue of securities - TLM
01/13/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
TALISMAN MINING LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
13/1/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unlisted Director Incentive Options
1,267,800
confirmed
Proposed +issue date
28/2/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
TALISMAN MINING LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
71079536495
1.3
ASX issuer code
TLM
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
13/1/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
use
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
28/2/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
Comments
The proposed issue is subject to approval by shareholders at a meeting of shareholders which is yet to be convened and
the above date is indicative only.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unlisted Director Incentive Options
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
+Security type Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 1,267,800
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Incentive Options
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
provided for the +securities
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
Yes
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.2520
13/1/2026
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
TLM : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
One fully paid ordinary share (ASX:TLM)
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
Details will be included in the notice of meeting for the meeting at which Shareholders will be asked to consider the
proposed option issue.
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
28/2/2022
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
use
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
Yes
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?
No
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?
No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
Proposed Director Incentive Options
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No
Proposed issue of securities
