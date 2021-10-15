Employee Stock Option/ Share Scheme::GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS PURSUANT TO THE TALKMED GROUP PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN

GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS PURSUANT TO THE TALKMED GROUP PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN ("PSP")

The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of TalkMed Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively, the "Group") wishes to announce that it has on 15 October 2021 granted and awarded performance shares ("Awards") under the PSP to eligible employees of the Group.

The details of the Awards granted are as follows:

(a) Date of Awards 15 October 2021 ("Date of Awards") (b) Market price (last dealt price) of share S$0.420 on Date of Awards (c) Number of shares awarded to the 2,500,000 employees of the Group (d) Number of Awards granted to Nil directors and controlling shareholders (and their associates) of the Group (e) Vesting date(s) of the Awards Progressively within a five (5)-year period from the ("Vesting Date(s)") Date of Awards (i.e. from 15 October 2022 to 15 October 2026) (f) Moratorium period of the Awards Five (5) years from Vesting Date(s) (g) Validity period of the Awards N.A.

The Awards granted and awarded shall be subject to the terms of the PSP.

By Order of the Board

Ang Peng Tiam

Chief Executive Officer

15 October 2021

