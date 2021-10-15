Log in
General Announcement::BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE GROUP'S LATEST BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

10/15/2021
The Board of Directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of TalkMed Group Limited (the "Company"), and together with its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group"), wishes to provide an update to shareholders on the Group's latest business development.

Extension of the consultancy agreement (the "Consultancy Agreement") with Parkway Hospitals Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("PHS")

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Singapore Cancer Centre Pte. Ltd. ("SCC"), had extended the Consultancy Agreement with PHS for SCC to offer specialist medical oncology services through Parkway Cancer Centre ("PCC") (the "2021 Extension").

SCC first entered into the Consultancy Agreement with PHS on 26 September 2006. It was subsequently revised and restated on 18 September 2013. The Consultancy Agreement was last extended on 28 March 2016 to end on 31 October 2021. The 2021 Extension includes revisions to the terms of the Consultancy Agreement that reflect changes in circumstances since 2016 and are no less favourable than the previous terms. The Company is unable to provide more specific information because of business and legal confidentiality considerations.

With the 2021 Extension, the Consultancy Agreement shall continue until 31 October 2031 unless terminated in accordance with the provisions therein.

About PHS

PHS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parkway Pantai Limited, is one of the leading providers of private healthcare services in Asia with over 40 years of experience in hospital development.

PHS operates 4 hospitals - Gleneagles Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Parkway East Hospital. Its medical services and facilities house more than 1,000 beds and 1,500 accredited specialists. PHS also operates 20 patient assistance centres worldwide.

The Company will continue to update shareholders on material business developments as and when appropriate.

By Order of the Board

Ang Peng Tiam

Chief Executive Officer

15 October 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, Hong Leong Finance Limited. It has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of

TalkMed Group Limited | 101 Thomson Road, #09-02 United Square, Singapore 307591

T (65) 6258 6918 | F (65) 6258 0648 | www.talkmed.com.sg | Co. Reg. No. 201324565Z

the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Kaeson Chui, Vice President, at 16 Raffles Quay, #01-05 Hong Leong Building, Singapore 048581. Telephone number: (65) 6415 9886

Disclaimer

Talkmed Group Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
