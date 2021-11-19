Log in
    TALK   US87427V1035

TALKSPACE, INC.

(TALK)
TALKSPACE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Talkspace, Inc. on Behalf of Talkspace Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

11/19/2021 | 09:02pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Talkspace, Inc. (“Talkspace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TALK) on behalf of Talkspace stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Talkspace has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 15, 2021, post-market, Talkspace issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that its co-founder and CEO, Oren Frank, has decided to step down from his position as CEO and Board member of Talkspace, effective today.” Shortly thereafter on the same day, Talkspace issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2021. Among other items, Talkspace disclosed that its net revenue for the quarter “came in below management expectations due to a lower number of B2C [business-to-consumer] customers and a one-time non-cash reserve adjustment for credit losses on receivables related to prior periods.”

On this news, the Company’s share price declined by $1.23 per share, or approximately 36.3%, from $3.39 per share to close at $2.16 per share on November 16, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Desktop shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2021
