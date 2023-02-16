Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Talkspace, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TALK   US87427V1035

TALKSPACE, INC.

(TALK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-15 pm EST
0.9700 USD   +0.54%
08:06aTalkspace Launches First-of-its-Kind Portal Dedicated to Employee Mental Health Resources
BU
02/07Talkspace to Report 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call
GL
02/07Talkspace to Report 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talkspace Launches First-of-its-Kind Portal Dedicated to Employee Mental Health Resources

02/16/2023 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Talkspace Engage provides people leaders with an intuitive, one-click system to promote mental wellbeing in their workforce

Talkspace, the leading provider of virtual behavioral health services, today announced the launch of Talkspace Engage. The innovative new portal is designed to provide people leaders and HR teams with access to a full library of clinical resources and a simplified "one-click" system that allows them to promote mental wellbeing and drive utilization of the company’s available mental health services, including their Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) and Talkspace services.

“Mental wellbeing is top-of-mind for all HR teams, yet with more on their plate than ever, they do not have the time to appropriately and consistently promote mental wellness and their company’s associated resources,” said Erin Boyd, Chief Growth Officer, Enterprise of Talkspace.

Talkspace Engage organizes mental health and wellbeing resources into a single library on the platform, while making it easy for people teams to download or share materials directly from the platform.

For example, HR teams can share out resources from a monthly, topical "Engagement Plan," e.g. Emotional Intelligence (February) or Mindfulness (April), that curates links to live and on-demand virtual classes and workshops led by Talkspace clinicians–all with one click. In addition, clinically-backed educational resources are available to support employees’ needs in and out of the workplace – for example, classes on “Understanding Unconscious Bias” or “Caring for a Kid with Depression” – and can be sent to specific individuals or groups.

All are easily accessible online, with more being added constantly. Content is written and curated by Talkspace’s clinical team and includes:

  • Monthly Engagement Plans featuring live and on-demand virtual learning classes and workshops available with licensed clinicians
  • Personal development worksheets focusing on specific mental health themes like burnout and navigating conflict with step-by-step prompts
  • Digestible one-sheets with information on mental health conditions, navigating difficult scenarios, and workplace tips

“We have simplified the process of distributing mental health resources to employees, allowing them to increase touch points and drive meaningful impact, but with minimal effort. As companies are facing continual increased benefit costs, this provides a really affordable and effective way to get the most out of your existing benefits,” said Boyd.

The release of Talkspace Engage follows last year’s launch of Talkspace Self-Guided, an app of offerings for employers designed to help executives, managers, and teams prioritize and build emotional intelligence (EQ) and mental wellness in and out of the workplace. Talkspace’s comprehensive suite of products (including its core virtual therapy and psychiatry services) are now available in one ecosystem, along with custom pricing plans that can help enterprises maximize their ROI on existing health benefits. As a preferred virtual therapy provider for employers across the U.S., Talkspace is redefining workplace mental health by creating best-in-class user-experiences at the enterprise level.

Talkspace will host an informational webinar open to any HR leaders or teams interested in learning more on March 2 at 1:00PM EST. Guests can register here. For more information on Talkspace’s enterprise offering or to request a demo of Talkspace Self-Guided and Talkspace Engage, visit https://business.talkspace.com.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including live video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited, asynchronous text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covered approximately 86 million lives at September 30, 2022, through our partnerships with insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information, visit www.talkspace.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about TALKSPACE, INC.
08:06aTalkspace Launches First-of-its-Kind Portal Dedicated to Employee Mental Health Resourc..
BU
02/07Talkspace to Report 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call
GL
02/07Talkspace to Report 2022 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results and Host Conference Call
AQ
02/07New Research : Talkspace Releases Early Findings that “Text Therapy” Highly Ef..
GL
02/07New Research : Talkspace Releases Early Findings that “Text Therapy” Highly Ef..
AQ
02/07Talkspace Releases Early Findings That “Text Therapy” Highly Effective for Fr..
CI
01/12Transcript : Talkspace, Inc. Presents at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare C..
CI
01/12Talkspace Named One of Built In's Best Hybrid Places to Work in 2023
GL
01/12Talkspace Named One of Built In's Best Hybrid Places to Work in 2023
AQ
01/05Talkspace Launches 'Start From the Top' to Make Mental Health a Priority at the 'Top' o..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TALKSPACE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 118 M - -
Net income 2022 -79,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 154 M 154 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart TALKSPACE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Talkspace, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TALKSPACE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,97 $
Average target price 1,67 $
Spread / Average Target 71,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jon Roger Cohen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jennifer Fulk Chief Financial Officer
Douglas Lee Braunstein Chairman
Gil Margolin Chief Technology Officer
Varun Choudhary Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALKSPACE, INC.58.09%154
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.01%113 451
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.7.95%73 235
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.86%34 128
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY10.61%22 763
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS3.56%21 994