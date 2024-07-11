Talkspace, a leading provider of virtual mental health services, and Wellbeing at Work, a pioneer in employee benefits navigation, today announced a strategic partnership. This collaborative integration offers Talkspace's comprehensive digital mental health services within Wellbeing at Work's innovative benefits navigation platform, leveraging Gallup's science of wellbeing.

In today's evolving landscape, employers increasingly seek integrated solutions addressing the full spectrum of employee health and wellbeing development. In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health continues as a critical priority, with companies now focused on increasing the utilization of essential mental health benefits, reducing healthcare spending inefficiencies, and achieving measurable cost savings.

By integrating Talkspace as the exclusive clinical mental health provider within its platform, Wellbeing at Work will offer a seamless experience for employees seeking mental health support. This powerful combination harnesses individual data across six wellbeing domains - emotional, career, social, financial, physical, and community - to deliver personalized recommendations of company benefits tailored to each employee's unique needs and circumstances.

"Combining our platform's strengths in measurement and navigation with Talkspace's clinical expertise creates a powerful synergy that will drive progress in organizational wellbeing," said Wilfred Krenn, Head of Operations at Wellbeing at Work. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovative, data-driven solutions that drive real results."

In the current economic climate of cost constraints, the partnership provides an impactful solution for employers striving to maximize their benefits investment. By increasing mental health service utilization and reducing inefficient healthcare spending, the integrated offering enables measurable returns while prioritizing employee wellbeing.

"The inclusion of Talkspace into the Wellbeing at Work platform brings together our strengths in a way that benefits both employers and employees," said Natalie Cummins, Chief Business Officer of Talkspace. "Our collaboration enhances our ability to deliver tailored mental health support and expands our reach and impact, with the goal of ensuring more employees receive the precise support they need."

Through this strategic alliance, Talkspace and Wellbeing at Work aim to offer a cost-effective, comprehensive solution that enhances employee wellbeing and utilization of existing benefits. This partnership is poised to set a new standard in the industry, providing measurable improvements in employee health and organizational performance.

About Talkspace: Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare provider committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. More than 140 million Americans have access to Talkspace through their health insurance plans, employee assistance programs, our partnerships with leading healthcare companies, or as a free benefit through their employer, school, or government agency.

About Wellbeing at Work: Wellbeing at Work, a division of Knowledge-Advantage, Inc., is dedicated to enhancing employee health and productivity through a comprehensive suite of wellbeing solutions. Partnering exclusively with Gallup, Inc., Wellbeing at Work leverages the Gallup Wellbeing Index to provide a data-driven approach to employee wellbeing, addressing six key domains: emotional, career, social, financial, physical, and community.

As a privately held company, Knowledge-Advantage, Inc. is committed to driving innovation in the field of employee wellbeing, ensuring that comprehensive care is available to all employees, regardless of their company's size or industry.

