  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Talkspace, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TALK   US87427V1035

TALKSPACE, INC.

(TALK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/19 04:00:01 pm EDT
1.670 USD    0.00%
04:06pTalkspace to Report 2022 First Quarter Results and Host Conference Call
GL
03/29TALKSPACE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Talkspace, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
03/23Girard Sharp LLP Announces Investigation of Potential Fiduciary Duty Claims on Behalf of Stockholders of Talkspace, Inc.
BU
Talkspace to Report 2022 First Quarter Results and Host Conference Call

04/19/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading behavioral healthcare company, will release its 2022 first quarter results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after market close and host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will be available via audio webcast at https://investors.talkspace.com/ and can also be accessed by dialing (888) 660-0107 for U.S. participants, or (409) 216-0599 for international participants, and referencing participant code 5293204. A replay will be available shortly after the call’s completion and remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it's psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com.
To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy.
To learn more about Talkspace Psychiatry, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/psychiatry.

Contacts

‍For Investors:
Mike Lovell
Senior Director, Investor Relations
515-771-1585
mike.lovell@talkspace.com

For Media:
SKDK
John Kim
310-997-5963
jkim@skdknick.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 132 M - -
Net income 2022 -91,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 257 M 257 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 496
Free-Float 94,6%
Managers and Directors
Douglas Lee Braunstein Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jennifer Fulk Chief Financial Officer
Gil Margolin Chief Technology Officer
Varun Choudhary Chief Medical Officer
Jeffrey M. Crowe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALKSPACE, INC.-15.23%257
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION0.25%135 740
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.1.16%78 498
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-21.78%28 513
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-14.99%24 889
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.70%20 541