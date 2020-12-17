Log in
TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC    TALK

TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC

(TALK)
News 
All News

TalkTalk Telecom : Toscafund to buy UK broadband firm TalkTalk in 1.1 billion stg deal

12/17/2020 | 06:15am EST
A woman carries her phone as she passes a branded logo outside the Talktalk headquarters in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk said on Thursday it has agreed a 1.1 billion-pound ($1.5 billion) takeover by shareholder Toscafund and private-equity investor Penta.

The buyers said TalkTalk would be able to access more debt and equity options as a private company and would not face the regulatory burdens of being listed.

The value of the 97 pence-per-share agreed offer is unchanged from a proposal from Toscafund, the second largest shareholder in TalkTalk with a 29.5% stake, on Oct 8.

TalkTalk investors can receive cash or unlisted shares.

The deal has the backing of TalkTalk founder and chairman Charles Dunstone, who owns nearly 30%. He said he was pleased to have the opportunity to continue to be a major shareholder.

"As the UK transitions to full fibre we have a hugely challenging, but exciting opportunity," he said.

"Being a private company would allow us to accelerate adoption and focus on our role as the affordable provider of fibre for businesses and consumers nationwide.

"The telecoms industry is going through a fundamental re-set and we are keen to play our part in it."

TalkTalk provides broadband, fixed-line, TV and mobile services to more than 4 million people.

In recent years it has sought to differentiate itself from rivals such as BT, Virgin Media and Sky, by returning to its foundations as a value-focused provider.

Tosco-Penta said TalkTalk had performed resiliently through the COVID-19 pandemic, which has underlined the vital importance of broadband, but there had been a material decrease in its share price.

TalkTalk's shares had fallen 28% from 116 pence at the start of the year to 83 pence before the bid interest was made public in October. They were trading up 2.7% at 100 pence in morning deals on Thursday.

The recommended deal came as TalkTalk published it first-half results, showing a 9 million pound hit from COVID-19. Headline revenue fell 6.2% year-on-year to 717 million pounds, it said, while headline core earnings were down 12.9% to 122 million pounds.

Chief Executive Tristia Harrison said: "Lockdown has taught us that fast, reliable and affordable connectivity is more important than ever, and we have seen excellent network performance despite a 40%+ increase in data usage."

($1 = 0.7372 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by William Schomberg and Susan Fenton)

By Paul Sandle


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2021 1 499 M 2 036 M 2 036 M
Net income 2021 40,5 M 55,0 M 55,0 M
Net Debt 2021 896 M 1 217 M 1 217 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 1 080 M 1 457 M 1 467 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 077
Free-Float 53,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tristia Adele Harrison Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles William Dunstone Executive Chairman
Kate Ferry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gary Steen Managing Director-Technology, Change & Security
John Gildersleeve Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC-17.10%1 457
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-1.38%247 913
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.32.44%128 406
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-4.28%94 219
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG3.12%86 789
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY3.93%56 357
