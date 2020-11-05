TalkTalk Telecom : extends Toscafund offer deadline to Dec. 3
11/05/2020 | 02:41am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk said it had extended the deadline for its major shareholder Toscafund Asset Management to make a firm offer for the company until December 3 to allow commercial discussions and due diligence to continue.
Toscafund proposed a 97-pence-a-share cash offer for TalkTalk in October. Thursday was the original deadline for it to either make a firm offer or walk away.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)