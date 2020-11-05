Log in
TalkTalk Telecom : extends Toscafund offer deadline to Dec. 3

11/05/2020 | 02:41am EST

LONDON (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk said it had extended the deadline for its major shareholder Toscafund Asset Management to make a firm offer for the company until December 3 to allow commercial discussions and due diligence to continue.

Toscafund proposed a 97-pence-a-share cash offer for TalkTalk in October. Thursday was the original deadline for it to either make a firm offer or walk away.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)


Financials
Sales 2021 1 505 M 1 952 M 1 952 M
Net income 2021 40,5 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
Net Debt 2021 857 M 1 112 M 1 112 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 1 071 M 1 391 M 1 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 077
Free-Float 53,8%
Technical analysis trends TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 88,79 GBX
Last Close Price 95,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 83,2%
Spread / Average Target -7,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tristia Adele Harrison Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Charles William Dunstone Executive Chairman
Kate Ferry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gary Steen Managing Director-Technology, Change & Security
John Gildersleeve Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP PLC-17.74%1 391
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.81%238 975
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.22.04%118 324
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-18.04%80 244
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-5.90%75 320
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.00%53 706
