Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tallink Grupp    TAL1T   EE3100004466

TALLINK GRUPP

(TAL1T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tallink Grupp : Silja AB is forced to issue redundancy notice to Swedish crew members as short-term lay-off option comes to an end and no extension decision from government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:40am EDT
Tallink Silja AB is forced to issue redundancy notice to Swedish crew members as short-term lay-off option comes to an end and no extension decision from government Thu, 22 Oct 2020 15:00:00 +0300

Tallink Silja AB has today been forced to issue redundancy notices to all onboard employees in Sweden (up to 500) within the collective agreement areas SEKO and SBF. This is due to the Corona pandemic and the fact that the possibility of short - term lay-off of staff is now ending at the end of November 2020.

Commenting on this extremely difficult decision, Marcus Risberg, CEO of Tallink Silja AB, said:

'In recent weeks, we have worked hard to persuade the government to extend the possibility of short-term layoffs, so that we can cope with overcoming the extremely challenging situation we have been in since March. Short-term layoffs, combined with a fair amount of traffic on the Galaxy and some weekend traffic when given the opportunity on Symphony, could have given us the opportunity to hold on and persevere. At present, however, we have no signals from the government about an extension of the support. We have not given up, and we are currently preparing more initiatives and even stronger advocacy work to put pressure on the government. But, unfortunately, we cannot live on hopes, but we must adapt to what we know right now. In parallel with trying to influence politics, we have conducted intensive negotiations with representatives of SEKO and SBF. This with the aim of finding an alternative solution that makes it possible to avoid making any further notices to staff until the situation improves. Unfortunately, we must now also admit that the conditions do not exist for reaching an agreement with all the parties, despite the fact that we had hopes of an agreement as great progress was previously made in the discussions with parts of the collective.

'All in all, this unfortunately means that today we have had to make the difficult decision right now to issue the redundancy notice today, which may affect the entire remaining crew on Galaxy and Silja Symphony. In order to be able to handle the situation and have a plan for continued operations in the future, we must go through this process right now, pull the emergency brake and thereby fix benchmarks for our costs for a relatively long time ahead.

'I would like to emphasize that, in the first instance, we naturally hope that the government will extend the short-term layoffs so that we do not have to carry out the notice at all. Secondly, we hope to persuade the unions to understand that we must find an alternative solution with reduced working hours so that we can survive the winter. Thirdly, we must all try to keep in mind that if we are forced to get all the way there, the notice periods for the crew are long and a lot can happen in the meantime.

'Our absolute ambition is, of course - as it has been during all this difficult time - that traffic should be able to resume as soon as possible and that everything should return to normal. But we are where we are right now due to the development of the pandemic and it is thus, as everyone understands, completely out of our control.'

Representatives of the respective unions will now be called by Tallink Silja AB to negotiations on labor shortages. In parallel with the negotiations, the management of Tallink Silja will continue to do everything in their power to influence the government to extend the short-term layoffs.


For more information, please contact:

Katri Link
Communications Director
Tallink Grupp
Tel. +372 53042121
E-mail: katri.link@tallink.ee

Tallink Grupp
AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 6,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Tallink Grupp AS published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 06:39:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TALLINK GRUPP
02:40aTALLINK GRUPP : Silja AB is forced to issue redundancy notice to Swedish crew me..
PU
10/22AS TALLINK GRUPP : will hold an Investor Webinar to introduce the results of the..
AQ
10/12TALLINK GRUPP : Locations of two more Burger King restaurants confirmed in Latvi..
PU
10/05AS TALLINK GRUPP : statistics for September 2020 and the third quarter of the 20..
AQ
09/24TALLINK GRUPP : The first Burger King® Restaurant in the Baltics outside the Est..
PU
09/04TALLINK GRUPP : appoints Joonas Joost as the group's Head of Finance
PU
09/03TALLINK GRUPP : initiated reorganisation in group companies
AQ
09/03AS TALLINK GRUPP : Statistics for August 2020
AQ
09/02TALLINK GRUPP : begins extensive reorganisation and continues with adjustment me..
PU
08/28TALLINK GRUPP : 2020 second quarter results buoyed by home markets' government s..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 542 M 640 M 640 M
Net income 2020 -77,2 M -91,1 M -91,1 M
Net Debt 2020 626 M 739 M 739 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 425 M 502 M 501 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 6 545
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart TALLINK GRUPP
Duration : Period :
Tallink Grupp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,76 €
Last Close Price 0,63 €
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paavo Nõgene Chairman-Management Board
Enn Pant Chairman-Supervisory Board
Veiko Haavapuu Finance Director
Toivo Ninnas Member-Supervisory Board
Eve Pant Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TALLINK GRUPP-35.04%502
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-33.42%30 859
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-14.90%24 672
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD-52.52%13 534
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED8.54%13 276
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC-71.51%12 721
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group