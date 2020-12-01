Log in
Tallink Grupp : suspends operation of Victoria I on Tallinn-Stockholm-Riga-Stockholm-Tallinn and Tallinn-Helsinki routes from 1 January 2021

12/01/2020 | 07:33am EST
Tallink suspends operation of Victoria I on Tallinn-Stockholm-Riga-Stockholm-Tallinn and Tallinn-Helsinki routes from 1 January 2021 Tue, 01 Dec 2020 13:25:00 +0200

Tallink Grupp has today announced that it will suspend the operation of its vessel Victoria I on the Tallinn-Stockholm-Riga-Stockholm-Tallinn and the Tallinn-Helsinki routes route from 1 January 2021.

The vessel has been operating on the two temporary routes since this autumn, providing additional cargo capacity between Estonia and Sweden and the only maritime transport route between Stockholm and Riga on a temporary basis. Since October it has also provided weekend cruises on the Helsinki-Tallinn route without disembarking in Tallinn for the Finnish market.

The company's decision comes as the operation of the vessel between Estonia, Sweden and Latvia has become financially unfeasible in the current pandemic situation and due to tightening travel restrictions once again in Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Latvia, making passenger numbers plummet.

'We are sorry to suspend another vital maritime travel routes between our neighbouring countries, but with passenger numbers dwindling and the travel restrictions expected to last for some time as a result of the worsening coronavirus pandemic situation in our countries, it is impossible to continue to operate these routes without significant losses,' Paavo Nõgene, CEO of Tallink Grupp said.

The company will contact any customers impacted by this decision at the first opportunity.

During the time when Victroia I is suspended from the Tallinn-Helsinki route, it will be possible to take a 5-hour mini-cruise without disembarking onboard Megastar and Star every day and it will be possible to travel to Sweden on Tallink Grupp ferries from Estonia and Finland via the ports of Paldiski and Turku respectively.

According to current plans, the vessel will return to the Tallinn-Helsinki route during weekends from 19 February 2021. The company will notify of operations resuming on the routes between Tallinn and Stockholm and Riga and Stockholm at the first opportunity when such decisions are made.

For more information, please contact:

Katri Link
Communications Director
Tallink Grupp
Tel+ 372 53042121
E-mail: katri.link@tallink.ee

Tallink Grupp
AS Tallink Grupp is one of the leading providers of passenger transport and cargo transport services in the northern part of the Baltic Sea region. The company owns 15 vessels and operates seven ferry routes under the brand names of Tallink and Silja Line. AS Tallink Grupp employs over 6,000 people in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Russia and Germany. In 2019, Tallink Grupp provided services to 9.8 million travellers and transported approximately 380,000 freight units of goods. The shares of Tallink Grupp are listed on the Tallinn Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Tallink Grupp AS published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 12:32:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
