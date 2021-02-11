Tallinna Kaubamaja : Auditeeritud majandusaasta aruanne 2019

The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS approved today, on 25 February 2020 the annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2019 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS. The Supervisory Board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 23 January 2020.

