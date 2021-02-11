Log in
TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA

(TKM1T)
Tallinna Kaubamaja : Auditeeritud majandusaasta aruanne 2019

02/11/2021 | 11:07am EST
The Supervisory Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS approved today, on 25 February 2020 the annual report and profit allocation proposal for the year 2019 of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS. The Supervisory Board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the management for the approval of the general meeting of shareholders. The revenues and profits remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 23 January 2020.

Read more: Audited annual report 2019

Disclaimer

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 16:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
