Tallinna Kaubamaja : Grupp AS aktsionäride korralise üldkoosoleku kokkukutsumise teade

The Management Board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS (registry code 10223439, seat Kaubamaja 1, 10143 Tallinn), convenes an annual general meeting of shareholders on 20 March 2020 at 13:00, in the Conference centre of Nordic Hotel Forum, situated at Viru väljak 3, Tallinn.

Read more: Notice of convening Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS