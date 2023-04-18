Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TKM1T   EE0000001105

TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS

(TKM1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:59:41 2023-04-18 am EDT
9.880 EUR    0.00%
09:31aChange in the business name and the articles of association of subsidiaries
GL
04/13Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp : The first-quarter sales revenue of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp increased by 9.6%
PU
04/12Unaudited consolidated interim accounts for the first quarter of 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change in the business name and the articles of association of subsidiaries

04/18/2023 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Yesterday, the new business name of Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS, a subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, was entered in the commercial register – TKM Kinnisvara AS. The new wording of the articles of association in connection with the change of business name was also approved. Subsequently, it is planned to change the business name and the articles of association of Tartu Kaubamaja Kinnisvara OÜ, another subsidiary in the real estate sector, and the respective new business name shall be TKM Kinnisvara Tartu OÜ.
The changes in the business name of Tallinna Kaubamaja Kinnisvara AS and Tartu Kaubamaja Kinnisvara OÜ will harmonise the business names of the subsidiaries of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, which engage in real estate. The subsidiaries which manage the Group’s commercial real estate portfolio have grown steadily and diversified the list of objects and provided services. Today, the real estate portfolio includes buildings of grocery and convenience stores, car dealerships and shopping centres. The subsidiaries are also engaged in renting out rental premises owned by them and managed by other subsidiaries in the Group to real estate companies. The aim of the changes in business names is to establish more clarity for partners and clients that the four real estate companies are all part of the Group and for that purpose a shared name form (TKM) shall be used in the name of all the real estate subsidiaries. The business names of the subsidiaries engaged in Latvian and Lithuanian real estate are TKM Latvija SIA and TKM Lietuva UAB, respectively.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000


All news about TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS
09:31aChange in the business name and the articles of association of subsidiaries
GL
04/13Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp : The first-quarter sales revenue of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp inc..
PU
04/12Unaudited consolidated interim accounts for the first quarter of 2023
GL
04/12Unaudited consolidated interim accounts for the first quarter of 2023
AQ
04/12Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
03/30TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS : Ex-dividend day for final divi..
FA
03/27Dividend payment ex-date of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS
GL
03/27Dividend payment ex-date of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS
AQ
03/17Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS Approves a Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on April 5, ..
CI
03/17Decisions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 863 M 942 M 942 M
Net income 2022 29,5 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net Debt 2022 265 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 7,26%
Capitalization 402 M 439 M 439 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 700
Free-Float 30,7%
Chart TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS
Duration : Period :
Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,88
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Raul Puusepp Chairman-Executive Board
Marit Vooremäe Chief Financial Officer
Jüri Käo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Leznevsky Director-Information Technology
Andres Järving Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS5.44%439
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.06%38 689
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.05%30 326
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-14.05%27 639
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION0.00%19 626
COLES GROUP LIMITED8.97%16 259
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer