Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, formerly Tallinna Kaubamaja AS, is an Estonia-based company principally engaged in retail and wholesale trade, as well as real estate operations. The Company's activities are structured into six business segments: Department stores segment focuses on the sale of beauty and fashion products; Supermarkets segment is involved in the sale of food products and convenience goods; Car trade segment markets cars at wholesale prices to authorized car dealers; Footwear trade division markets footwear at wholesale prices to family markets, and Real estate segment deals with the management and maintenance of real estate owned by the Company, and with the rental of commercial premises. The Company operates in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries, including Kaubamaja AS, Topsec Turvateenused OU and Kulinaaria OU among others.