    TKM1T   EE0000001105

TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS

(TKM1T)
08:59 2022-09-26
9.800 EUR   -0.41%
Merger of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp subsidiaries
AQ
09/15Latvian Regional Court Suspends Tallinna Kaubamaja, KIA Auto Competition Case
MT
09/15Regional Court's interim decision to suspend the ongoing proceedings regarding KIA Auto AS and Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS
GL
Merger of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp subsidiaries

09/27/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS published a stock exchange notice on 7 July 2022 announcing the intragroup restructuring of two Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp subsidiaries Selver AS and TKM King AS. In accordance with the information published in the stock exchange notice on 7 July 2022, the merger decisions of Selver AS (the acquiring company) and TKM King AS (the company being acquired) were adopted on 9 August 2022 and an entry of the merger in the commercial register was made on 26 September 2022.

Pursuant to the merger agreement concluded on 7 July 2022, the legal successor of TKM King AS is Selver AS and, with the entry of the merger in the commercial register, all the assets of TKM King AS were wholly transferred to Selver AS. Due to the merger, TKM King AS was deleted from the commercial register 26 September 2022. TKM King AS retail stores have been closed by now and TKM King AS existing wholesale business is merged with Selver AS.

Raul Puusepp
Chairman of the Management Board
Tel. +372 731 5000


Financials
Sales 2021 822 M 793 M 793 M
Net income 2021 32,0 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net Debt 2021 249 M 241 M 241 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 6,06%
Capitalization 399 M 385 M 385 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 30,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Raul Puusepp Chairman-Executive Board
Marit Vooremäe Financial Director
Jüri Käo Chairman
Andreas Leznevsky Director-Information Technology
Andres Järving Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS-12.30%385
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD16.97%36 471
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-6.52%34 871
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-14.32%16 812
COLES GROUP LIMITED-7.13%14 246
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.3.88%12 929