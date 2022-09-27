Merger of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp subsidiaries

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS published a stock exchange notice on 7 July 2022 announcing the intragroup restructuring of two Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp subsidiaries Selver AS and TKM King AS. In accordance with the information published in the stock exchange notice on 7 July 2022, the merger decisions of Selver AS (the acquiring company) and TKM King AS (the company being acquired) were adopted on 9 August 2022 and an entry of the merger in the commercial register was made on 26 September 2022.

Pursuant to the merger agreement concluded on 7 July 2022, the legal successor of TKM King AS is Selver AS and, with the entry of the merger in the commercial register, all the assets of TKM King AS were wholly transferred to Selver AS. Due to the merger, TKM King AS was deleted from the commercial register 26 September 2022. TKM King AS retail stores have been closed by now and TKM King AS existing wholesale business is merged with Selver AS.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Management Board

Tel. +372 731 5000