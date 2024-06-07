The Supervisory Boards of the subsidiaries of Kaubamaja AS, TKM Auto OÜ, and Kulinaaria OÜ have resolved to prolong the authorities of members of the Management Board. As per the resolution of the Supervisory Board of Kaubamaja AS, Erkki Laugus shall continue as a member of the Management Board, and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term until the 15th of June 2027. As per the resolution of the Supervisory Board of TKM Auto OÜ, Jüri Kuusk shall continue as a member of the Management Board, and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term until the 18th of June 2027. As per the resolution of the Supervisory Board of Kulinaaria OÜ, Andres Heinver shall continue as a member of the Management Board, and his term of authorities was prolonged for another 3-year term until the 21st of June 2027.

Additionally, TKM Grupp AS, as the sole shareholder, has resolved to prolong the authorities of all members of the Supervisory Board of Kaubamaja AS and TKM Auto OÜ. As per the resolution of the sole shareholder of Kaubamaja AS, Jüri Käo (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Enn Kunila, Meelis Milder, Gunnar Kraft, Raul Puusepp, and Kristo Anton shall continue as members of the Supervisory Board for another 3-year term until the 22nd of June 2027. Members of the Supervisory Board of TKM Auto OÜ, Aarne Õllek (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Jüri Käo, Enn Kunila, Raul Puusepp, and Kristo Anton will continue for another 3-year term until the 15th of July 2027. Also, TKM Grupp AS's subsidiary TKM Auto OÜ, as the sole shareholder, has decided to extend the powers of the Supervisory Board members of Aktsiaselts VIKING MOTORS. Aarne Õllek (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Jüri Käo, Enn Kunila, Raul Puusepp, Kristo Anton, and Jüri Kuusk will continue for another 3-year term until the 3rd of July 2027.

Kaubamaja AS operates two full format department stores that offer fashion items, food products, home, beauty and children’s products and which sales facilities are located in the city centres of Tallinn and Tartu. TKM Auto OÜ runs all the vehicle sales operations of TKM Grupp AS, and its subsidiary Aktsiaselts VIKING MOTORS operates in vehicle sales and service in Estonia. Kulinaaria OÜ is a subsidiary of Selver AS, whose main activity is the production and sale of prepared food both in retail and the e-shop, as well as providing full catering services.

Raul Puusepp

Chairman of the Board

Phone: +372 731 5000