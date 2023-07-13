TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS
Table of contents
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
14
MANAGEMENT BOARD'S CONFIRMATION TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
14
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
15
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE
INCOME 16
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
17
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNERS' EQUITY
18
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ACCOUNTS
19
Note 1. Accounting Principles Followed upon Preparation of the Condensed Consolidated Interim
Accounts
19
Note 2. Cash and cash equivalents
20
Note 3. Trade and other receivables
20
Note 4. Trade receivables
20
Note 5. Inventories
20
Note 6. Subsidiaries
21
Note 7. Investments in associates
22
Note 8. Long-term trade and other receivables
23
Note 9. Investment property
23
Note 10. Property, plant and equipment
24
Note 11. Intangible assets
25
Note 12. Borrowings
26
Note 13. Trade and other payables
28
Note 14. Taxes
28
Note 15. Share capital
28
Note 16. Segment reporting
29
Note 17. Services expenses
34
Note 18. Staff costs
35
Note 19. Earnings per share
35
Note 20. Related party transactions
35
COMPANY PROFILE AND CONTACT DETAILS
The primary areas of activity of the companies of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS (hereinafter referred to as 'Tallinna Kaubamaja Group' or 'the Group') include retail and wholesale trade. Tallinna Kaubamaja Group employs more than 4,600 employees.
The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange.
Registered office:
Kaubamaja 1
10143 Tallinn
Republic of Estonia
Registry code:
10223439
Beginning of financial year:
1 January 2023
End of financial year:
31 December 2023
Beginning of interim report period:
1 January 2023
End of interim report period:
30 June 2023
Auditor:
PricewaterhouseCoopers AS
Telephone:
372 667 3300
E-mail:
tkmgroup@kaubamaja.ee
MANAGEMENT REPORT
Management
In order to manage the Group, the general meeting of the shareholders, held at least once in a year, elects a supervisory board. According to the articles of association, the board comprises of 3 to 6 members. Members of the Group supervisory board are Jüri Käo (chairman of the supervisory board), Enn Kunila, Kristo Anton, Gunnar Kraft and Meelis Milder. Members of the Group supervisory board are elected for three years. The mandates of the current supervisory board members Jüri Käo, Enn Kunila, Meelis Milder and Gunnar Kraft will expire on 20 May 2024 and the mandate of Kristo Anton will expire on 16 March 2026. During the period between the general meetings, the supervisory board plans actions of the company, organises management and accomplishes supervision over management actions. Regular supervisory board meetings are held at least 10 times in a year. In order to manage daily activities, the supervisory board appoints member(s) of the management board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Group in accordance with the Commercial Code. In order to elect a member of the management board, his or her consent is required. By the articles of association, a member of the management board shall be elected for a specified term of up to three years. Extension of the term of office of a member of the management board shall not be decided earlier than one year before the planned date of expiry of the term of office and not for a period longer than the maximum term of office prescribed by the articles of association. Currently, the management board of the Group has one member. The term of office of the management board member Raul Puusepp was extended on 17 February 2023 and his term of office expires on 6 March 2026.
The management of the company is guided by the law, the articles of association, the decisions of the shareholders and the supervisory board meetings and the objectives set. Amendments to the articles of association are made in accordance with the Commercial Code, according to which a resolution to amend the articles of association is adopted if it is approved by at least 2/3 of the votes represented at the general meeting of shareholders. The decision to amend the articles of association enters into force upon its entry in the Commercial Register. The Group has only one class of shares.
Structure of the company
The Group reports its business activities in the five business segments as follows.
- The operating segment of supermarkets is focused on the retail sales of food products and convenience goods.
- The main area of activity of the department store segment is the retail sales of beauty and fashion products. The segment includes the retail sales of the department stores, as well as the beauty and footwear store chains.
- The car trade segment is focused on the import and sale of cars and spare parts for cars.
- The real estate segment is involved with the development, management and maintenance of the real estate owned by the Group and with renting commercial premises.
- The principal activity of the security segment is the provision of security solutions.
The following companies belong to the Group as of June 30, 2023:
Shareholding
Shareholding
as of
as of
Supermarket segment
Location
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
Selver AS
Estonia
100%
100%
Kulinaaria OÜ
Estonia
100%
100%
Department store segment
Kaubamaja AS
Estonia
100%
100%
TKM Finants AS
Estonia
100%
100%
TKM Beauty OÜ
Estonia
100%
100%
TKM Beauty Eesti OÜ
Estonia
100%
100%
Rävala Parkla AS
Estonia
50%
50%
Shareholding
Shareholding
as of
as of
Car trade segment
Location
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
TKM Auto OÜ
Estonia
100%
100%
KIA Auto AS
Estonia
100%
100%
Viking Motors AS
Estonia
100%
100%
Forum Auto SIA
Latvia
100%
100%
Verte Auto SIA
Latvia
100%
100%
KIA Auto UAB
Lithuania
100%
100%
Security segment
Viking Security AS
Estonia
100%
100%
Walde AS
Estonia
100%
0%
Real estate segment
TKM Kinnisvara AS
Estonia
100%
100%
TKM Kinnisvara Tartu OÜ
Estonia
100%
100%
TKM Latvija SIA
Latvia
100%
100%
TKM Lietuva UAB
Lithuania
100%
100%
Change in structure
Viking Security AS, a subsidiary of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS, acquired 100% of the shares of AS Walde on 15 February 2023. AS Walde is a wholesaler of security systems. The public limited company is a certified distributor of 2N Telekomunikace, Honeywell, and Anixter equipment, among others. The acquisition of the shares of AS Walde enables Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp to further strengthen its security services, which has been one of the fastest growing businesses of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp in recent years. The transaction will create opportunities to launch new products and develop wholesale operations of security systems.
In May, the Group decided to further expand the security segment and acquire 100% of the shares of SKARABEUS Julgestusteenistus OÜ. At the time of preparing the report, the necessary approval had been received from the Competition Authority and additional actions related to the acquisition of the stake are currently underway. The acquisition of the stake in SKARABEUS Julgestusteenistus OÜ enables Viking Security to strengthen its business activities in all areas. The merger of the two companies provides positive synergy through the combination of strong industry know-how, increased operational capacity, and cost efficiency. The transaction creates an opportunity to continue successful growth and develop new services.
Share market
Since 19 August 1997, the shares of the Group have been listed in the main list of securities of the Nasdaq Baltic. Today, the Group is the oldest listed company in the Baltics. The Group has issued 40,729,200 registered shares of a single class, each with the nominal value of 0.40 euros. The shares are freely transferable, no statutory restrictions apply. There are no restrictions on transfer of securities to the company as provided by contracts between the company and its shareholders. We do not have information about contracts between the shareholders restricting the transfer of securities. NG Investeeringud OÜ has a direct substantial shareholding. Shares granting special rights to their owners have not been issued.
The members of the management board of the Group have no right to issue or buy back shares. In addition, there are no commitments between the company and its employees providing for compensation in mergers and acquisitions under article 19' of Stock Market Trade Act.
The share, which cost 9.37 euros at the end of 2022, closed at 9.84 euros at the end of June 2023, up 5.0% in six months.
