TALLINNA KAUBAMAJA GRUPP AS Consolidated Interim Report for the Second quarter and first 6 months of 2023 (unaudited)

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS Table of contents MANAGEMENT REPORT 4 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 14 MANAGEMENT BOARD'S CONFIRMATION TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 14 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 15 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 16 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 17 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN OWNERS' EQUITY 18 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM ACCOUNTS 19 Note 1. Accounting Principles Followed upon Preparation of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Accounts 19 Note 2. Cash and cash equivalents 20 Note 3. Trade and other receivables 20 Note 4. Trade receivables 20 Note 5. Inventories 20 Note 6. Subsidiaries 21 Note 7. Investments in associates 22 Note 8. Long-term trade and other receivables 23 Note 9. Investment property 23 Note 10. Property, plant and equipment 24 Note 11. Intangible assets 25 Note 12. Borrowings 26 Note 13. Trade and other payables 28 Note 14. Taxes 28 Note 15. Share capital 28 Note 16. Segment reporting 29 Note 17. Services expenses 34 Note 18. Staff costs 35 Note 19. Earnings per share 35 Note 20. Related party transactions 35 Consolidated Interim Report for the second quarter and first 6 months of 2023 (unaudited) 2

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS COMPANY PROFILE AND CONTACT DETAILS The primary areas of activity of the companies of Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS (hereinafter referred to as 'Tallinna Kaubamaja Group' or 'the Group') include retail and wholesale trade. Tallinna Kaubamaja Group employs more than 4,600 employees. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq Baltic stock exchange. Registered office: Kaubamaja 1 10143 Tallinn Republic of Estonia Registry code: 10223439 Beginning of financial year: 1 January 2023 End of financial year: 31 December 2023 Beginning of interim report period: 1 January 2023 End of interim report period: 30 June 2023 Auditor: PricewaterhouseCoopers AS Telephone: 372 667 3300 E-mail: tkmgroup@kaubamaja.ee Consolidated Interim Report for the second quarter and first 6 months of 2023 (unaudited) 3

Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS MANAGEMENT REPORT Management In order to manage the Group, the general meeting of the shareholders, held at least once in a year, elects a supervisory board. According to the articles of association, the board comprises of 3 to 6 members. Members of the Group supervisory board are Jüri Käo (chairman of the supervisory board), Enn Kunila, Kristo Anton, Gunnar Kraft and Meelis Milder. Members of the Group supervisory board are elected for three years. The mandates of the current supervisory board members Jüri Käo, Enn Kunila, Meelis Milder and Gunnar Kraft will expire on 20 May 2024 and the mandate of Kristo Anton will expire on 16 March 2026. During the period between the general meetings, the supervisory board plans actions of the company, organises management and accomplishes supervision over management actions. Regular supervisory board meetings are held at least 10 times in a year. In order to manage daily activities, the supervisory board appoints member(s) of the management board of Tallinna Kaubamaja Group in accordance with the Commercial Code. In order to elect a member of the management board, his or her consent is required. By the articles of association, a member of the management board shall be elected for a specified term of up to three years. Extension of the term of office of a member of the management board shall not be decided earlier than one year before the planned date of expiry of the term of office and not for a period longer than the maximum term of office prescribed by the articles of association. Currently, the management board of the Group has one member. The term of office of the management board member Raul Puusepp was extended on 17 February 2023 and his term of office expires on 6 March 2026. The management of the company is guided by the law, the articles of association, the decisions of the shareholders and the supervisory board meetings and the objectives set. Amendments to the articles of association are made in accordance with the Commercial Code, according to which a resolution to amend the articles of association is adopted if it is approved by at least 2/3 of the votes represented at the general meeting of shareholders. The decision to amend the articles of association enters into force upon its entry in the Commercial Register. The Group has only one class of shares. Structure of the company The Group reports its business activities in the five business segments as follows. The operating segment of supermarkets is focused on the retail sales of food products and convenience goods. The main area of activity of the department store segment is the retail sales of beauty and fashion products. The segment includes the retail sales of the department stores, as well as the beauty and footwear store chains. The car trade segment is focused on the import and sale of cars and spare parts for cars. The real estate segment is involved with the development, management and maintenance of the real estate owned by the Group and with renting commercial premises. The principal activity of the security segment is the provision of security solutions. The following companies belong to the Group as of June 30, 2023: Shareholding Shareholding as of as of Supermarket segment Location 30.06.2023 31.12.2022 Selver AS Estonia 100% 100% Kulinaaria OÜ Estonia 100% 100% Department store segment Kaubamaja AS Estonia 100% 100% TKM Finants AS Estonia 100% 100% TKM Beauty OÜ Estonia 100% 100% TKM Beauty Eesti OÜ Estonia 100% 100% Rävala Parkla AS Estonia 50% 50% Consolidated Interim Report for the second quarter and first 6 months of 2023 (unaudited) 4