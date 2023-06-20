Advanced search
    TPD   AU000000TPD5

TALON ENERGY LTD.

(TPD)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:02:22 2023-06-21 am EDT
0.1850 AUD   +2.78%
06/20Talon Energy : Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation
PU
06/18Strike Energy Advances Development of Walyering Gas Field
MT
05/30TMK Energy Completes Drilling at Lucky Fox-3 Well in Mongolia
MT
Talon Energy : Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation

06/20/2023 | 11:29pm EDT
2023 GOLD COAST INVESTMENT SHOWCASE

JUNE 2023

www.talonenergy.com.au

DISCLAIMER

Not an Offer or Financial Product Advice: This presentation is provided for information purposes only and is not a disclosure document as defined under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). This presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation with respect to the purchase, sale or issue of any securities or any financial product nor does it constitute financial product or investment advice. The presentation does not contain all the information that may be required for evaluating the Company's assets, prospects or potential opportunities and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. The presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person.

The distribution of this document in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law. Any recipient of this document outside Australia must seek advice on and observe any such restrictions.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, reliability, completeness or fairness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. Neither the Company, its related bodies corporate, shareholders or affiliates, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, related bodies corporate, affiliates, agents or advisers makes any representations or warranties that this presentation is complete or that it contains all material information about the Company or which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in the Company or acquisition of its securities. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of those persons accept any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence for any loss arising from the use of information contained in this presentation or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements, opinions or matters, express or implied, contained in, arising out of or derived from, or for omissions from, this presentation. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns (if any) contained in this presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Neither the Company nor its related bodies corporate, shareholders or affiliates, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, related bodies corporate, affiliates, agents or advisers guarantees any return or generally the performance of the Company or the price at which its securities may trade. Any investment in the Company is subject to investment risks including the possibility of loss of capital invested and no return of income or payment of dividends. Before making an

investment decision, you should assess whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances and consider seeking your own independent legal, financial and commercial advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

Forward Looking Statements: This presentation may contain certain "forwardlooking statements" with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain plans and objectives of the management of the Company. Forward looking statements can generally be identified by words such as 'may', 'could', 'believes', 'plan', 'will', 'likely', 'estimates', 'targets', 'expects', or 'intends' and other similar words that involve risks and uncertainties, which may include, but are not limited to, the outcome and effects of the subject matter of this presentation. Indications of, and guidance on, future exchange rates, capital expenditure, earnings and financial position and performance are also forwardlooking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements as actual outcomes may differ materially from forward looking statements. Any forwardlooking statements, opinions and estimates provided in this presentation necessarily involve uncertainties, assumptions, contingencies and other factors, and unknown risks may arise, many of which are outside the control of the Company. Such statements may cause the actual results or performance of the Company to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forwardlooking statements including, without limitation, guidance on future plans, are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. Such forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation.

The information in this presentation is current as at the date on the cover of the presentation and remains subject to change without notice, in particular the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forwardlooking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

A CLEAR VISION & CORPORATE STRATEGY

Emerging Perth Basin producer with financial discipline and high impact exploration upside

High margin production

Self-funded

organic growth

Shareholder

returns

  • Cornerstone high-margin onshore conventional gas production asset
  • Project cash flows provide optionality in funding portfolio
  • Potential for resource and production upside, further enhancing longevity and margins
  • Continue with disciplined and sequenced exploration to add resources and convert into reserves
  • Find and develop projects with a clear pathway to commerciality
  • Multiple leads and prospects identified for future exploration
  • Focused on delivery
  • Maximizing asset value across our portfolio
  • Cash flows within the sequenced portfolio provide optionality to drive shareholder returns

3

BOARD & MANAGEMENT

An experienced Board and Management team with specific Perth Basin experience

Greg Columbus Non-Executive Chairman

Chris Kohne

Chief Financial Officer

Colby Hauser Managing Director & CEO

Darren Ferdinando Exploration Manager

David Casey Non-Executive Director

Jo-Ann Long

Company Secretary

Matt Worner Non-Executive Director

4

HIGH-QUALITY DIVERSE PORTFOLIO

  • High-marginnear-term production
  • Material exploration potential

Geologic & market diversity

South Gobi Basin

  • Proximity to infrastructure

Exposure to tightening gas markets

Perth Basin

North Perth Basin

Central Perth Basin

South Gobi Basin, Mongolia

Walyering

L7 / EP437

Condor

Gurvantes XXXV

45% TPD

25% TPD

100% TPD

33% TPD

Perth Basin

5

Disclaimer

Talon Petroleum Limited published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 03:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,9 M -8,76 M -8,76 M
Net cash 2022 12,0 M 8,12 M 8,12 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,24x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 113 M 76,4 M 76,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 5 362x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 52,9%
Managers and Directors
Colby Hauser Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Christopher Kohne Chief Financial Officer
Gregory Thomas Columbus Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew M. Worner Non-Executive Director
David Andrew Casey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TALON ENERGY LTD.12.12%79
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.39%297 952
CONOCOPHILLIPS-11.08%126 959
CNOOC LIMITED13.63%72 275
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.44%66 329
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-3.50%60 207
