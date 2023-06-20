Talon Energy : Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation
06/20/2023 | 11:29pm EDT
2023 GOLD COAST INVESTMENT SHOWCASE
JUNE 2023
www.talonenergy.com.au
A CLEAR VISION & CORPORATE STRATEGY
Emerging Perth Basin producer with financial discipline and high impact exploration upside
High margin production
Self-funded
organic growth
Shareholder
returns
Cornerstone high-margin onshore conventional gas production asset
Project cash flows provide optionality in funding portfolio
Potential for resource and production upside, further enhancing longevity and margins
Continue with disciplined and sequenced exploration to add resources and convert into reserves
Find and develop projects with a clear pathway to commerciality
Multiple leads and prospects identified for future exploration
Focused on delivery
Maximizing asset value across our portfolio
Cash flows within the sequenced portfolio provide optionality to drive shareholder returns
3
BOARD & MANAGEMENT
An experienced Board and Management team with specific Perth Basin experience
