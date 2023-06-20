Talon Energy : Gold Coast Investment Showcase Presentation

DISCLAIMER

Not an Offer or Financial Product Advice: This presentation is provided for information purposes only and is not a disclosure document as defined under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). This presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation with respect to the purchase, sale or issue of any securities or any financial product nor does it constitute financial product or investment advice. The presentation does not contain all the information that may be required for evaluating the Company's assets, prospects or potential opportunities and is not intended to be used as the basis for making an investment decision. The presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person.

The distribution of this document in jurisdictions outside Australia may be restricted by law. Any recipient of this document outside Australia must seek advice on and observe any such restrictions.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, reliability, completeness or fairness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. Neither the Company, its related bodies corporate, shareholders or affiliates, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, related bodies corporate, affiliates, agents or advisers makes any representations or warranties that this presentation is complete or that it contains all material information about the Company or which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in the Company or acquisition of its securities. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of those persons accept any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence for any loss arising from the use of information contained in this presentation or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements, opinions or matters, express or implied, contained in, arising out of or derived from, or for omissions from, this presentation. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns (if any) contained in this presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Neither the Company nor its related bodies corporate, shareholders or affiliates, nor any of their respective officers, directors, employees, related bodies corporate, affiliates, agents or advisers guarantees any return or generally the performance of the Company or the price at which its securities may trade. Any investment in the Company is subject to investment risks including the possibility of loss of capital invested and no return of income or payment of dividends. Before making an