  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Talon Metals Corp.
  News
  7. Summary
    TLO   VGG866591024

TALON METALS CORP.

(TLO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:48 2022-06-22 am EDT
0.5100 CAD   -1.92%
10:55aTALON METALS : Announces Results of AGM
PU
05/19US EV Battery Supply Chain, Talon Metals Releases Record Length of High-Grade Nickel Mineralization at the Tamarack Nickel Project
AQ
05/18US EV BATTERY SUPPLY CHAIN : Talon Metals Releases Record Length of High-Grade Nickel Mineralization at the Tamarack Nickel Project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Talon Metals : Announces Results of AGM

06/22/2022 | 10:55am EDT
TALON METALS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM

Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands (June 22, 2022) - Talon Metals Corp. ("Talon" or the "Company") (TSX: TLO) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 24, 2022 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

David L. Deisley

398,816,540

(99.89%)

450,041

(0.11%)

Arne H. Frandsen

398,783,269

(99.88%)

483,312

(0.12%)

John D. Kaplan

370,882,906

(92.89%)

28,383,675

(7.11%)

Gregory S. Kinross

381,594,899

(95.57%)

17,671,682

(4.43%)

Warren E. Newfield

398,921,608

(99.91%)

344,973

(0.09%)

Henri van Rooyen

398,799,189

(99.88%)

467,392

(0.12%)

David E. Singer

383,509,594

(96.05%)

15,756,987

(3.95%)

Frank D. Wheatley

398,792,735

(99.88%)

473,846

(0.12%)

Furthermore at the AGM, shareholders of the Company, (i) by a majority of votes cast, excluding the votes attaching to the common shares of the Company held by insiders and their associates, approved the issuance of all unallocated options issuable, from time to time, under the Company's stock option plan until June 22, 2025, and (ii) voted in favour of appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tintoon the high-gradeTamarack Nickel-Copper-CobaltProjectlocated in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on

  1. expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, (ii) following up on additional high- grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, and (iii) exploring the prospects for significant carbon storage in the ultra-mafic rocks that comprise the Tamarack Intrusive Complex through carbon mineralization. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc.to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has well- qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.comor contact:

Sean Werger

President

Talon Metals Corp.

Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102

Email: werger@talonmetals.com

Disclaimer

Talon Metals Corp. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 14:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
