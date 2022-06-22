TALON METALS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF AGM

Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands (June 22, 2022) - Talon Metals Corp. ("Talon" or the "Company") (TSX: TLO) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held today.

All of the nominee directors listed in Talon's management information circular dated May 24, 2022 were elected as directors. The results of the shares voted in respect of the election of each director were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld David L. Deisley 398,816,540 (99.89%) 450,041 (0.11%) Arne H. Frandsen 398,783,269 (99.88%) 483,312 (0.12%) John D. Kaplan 370,882,906 (92.89%) 28,383,675 (7.11%) Gregory S. Kinross 381,594,899 (95.57%) 17,671,682 (4.43%) Warren E. Newfield 398,921,608 (99.91%) 344,973 (0.09%) Henri van Rooyen 398,799,189 (99.88%) 467,392 (0.12%) David E. Singer 383,509,594 (96.05%) 15,756,987 (3.95%) Frank D. Wheatley 398,792,735 (99.88%) 473,846 (0.12%)

Furthermore at the AGM, shareholders of the Company, (i) by a majority of votes cast, excluding the votes attaching to the common shares of the Company held by insiders and their associates, approved the issuance of all unallocated options issuable, from time to time, under the Company's stock option plan until June 22, 2025, and (ii) voted in favour of appointing MNP LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tintoon the high-gradeTamarack Nickel-Copper-CobaltProjectlocated in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on