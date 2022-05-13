Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Talon Metals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    TLO   VGG866591024

TALON METALS CORP.

(TLO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/13 04:15:51 pm EDT
0.5400 CAD   +1.89%
05:27pTALON METALS : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
RE
04/19Analysis-Musk's tweets fuel mining industry's hopes of a buyout by Tesla
RE
Talon Metals : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

05/13/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
TALON METALS REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

MARCH 31, 2022

Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands (May 13, 2022) - Talon Metals Corp. ("Talon" or the "Company") (TSX:TLO) reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $1.2 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses and stock option compensation. This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2021 of $0.8 million or nil per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of administration expenses.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $16.2 million. This compares to $6.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The total capitalized exploration cost to the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2022 amounts to $113.3 million.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com.

All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars.

ABOUT TALON

Talon is a TSX-listed base metals company in a joint venture with Rio Tintoon the high-gradeTamarack Nickel-Copper-CobaltProjectlocated in central Minnesota. Talon's shares are also traded in the US over the OTC market under the symbol TLOFF. The Tamarack Nickel Project comprises a large land position (18km of strike length) with high-grade intercepts outside the current resource area. Talon has an earn-in right to acquire up to 60% of the Tamarack Nickel Project, and currently owns 51%. Talon is focused on

  1. expanding and infilling its current high-grade nickel mineralization resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 to shape a mine plan for submission to Minnesota regulators, (ii) following up on additional high- grade nickel mineralization in the Tamarack Intrusive Complex, and (iii) exploring the prospects for significant carbon storage in the ultra-mafic rocks that comprise the Tamarack Intrusive Complex through carbon mineralization. Talon has an agreement with Tesla Inc.to supply it with 75,000 metric tonnes (165 million lbs) of nickel in concentrate (and certain by-products, including cobalt and iron) from the Tamarack Nickel Project over an estimated six-year period once commercial production is achieved. Talon has well- qualified experienced exploration, mine development, external affairs and mine permitting teams.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.comor contact:

Sean Werger

President

Talon Metals Corp.

Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102

Email: werger@talonmetals.com

Disclaimer

Talon Metals Corp. published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 21:26:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
