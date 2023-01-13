Advanced search
TALOS ENERGY INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Talos Energy Inc. - TALO

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of EnVen Energy Corporation to Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) ("the Company"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Talos shareholders will own approximately 66% of the pro forma company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the transaction and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-talo/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-talos-energy-inc---talo-301721733.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2023
