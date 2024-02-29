HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) today announced its operational and financial results for fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Talos also announced its year-end 2023 reserves estimates and the Company's 2024 operational and financial guidance pro forma for the pending QuarterNorth acquisition.

Recent Highlights

Fourth quarter 2023 production and full year 2023 production, operating expenses, general and administrative expenses, and capital expenditures all in-line or better than guidance.

First production from Lime Rock and Venice projects was achieved ahead of schedule at rates near the high end of expectations.

projects was achieved ahead of schedule at rates near the high end of expectations. Announced the $1.29 billion acquisition of QuarterNorth Energy Inc. ("QuarterNorth"), which is expected to close in March 2024 .

acquisition of QuarterNorth Energy Inc. ("QuarterNorth"), which is expected to close in . Refinanced approximately $865 million in 2026 notes, extending maturities to 2029 and 2031 and reducing interest costs on Talos's bonds by 275-300 basis points.

2024 Guidance

Production between 87.0 and 93.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBoe/d") (over 70% oil), assuming only nine months of contributions from QuarterNorth. As a reference, actual production from the combined asset base was approximately 99 MBoe/d in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 106 MBoe/d in January 2024 .

. Upstream capital expenditures, inclusive of QuarterNorth, of $565 to $595 million , a reduction from Talos standalone 2023 levels.

to , a reduction from Talos standalone 2023 levels. Evaluating a full range of strategic alternatives for the Talos Low Carbon Solutions ("TLCS") subsidiary.

Capital allocation framework focused on material debt reduction and investment in key Upstream projects.

Based on recent strip pricing, Talos is targeting year-end 2024 leverage of 1.0x or less, including acquisition debt incurred offset by targeted debt paydown of approximately $400 million throughout the year from cash flow generation, excluding any potential proceeds from TLCS.

Talos President and Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Duncan, stated, "The fourth quarter and early 2024 provided several examples of progress toward our goal of becoming a large-scale offshore exploration and production company. We had a solid operational fourth quarter, delivering 67.7 Mboe/d of oil-weighted production, generating Upstream margins of approximately $42 per barrel of oil equivalent. We brought our Venice and Lime Rock discoveries online ahead of schedule and near the high end of our rate guidance, allowing us to enter 2024 with a strong production rate. Through multiple tactical transactions, we laid the groundwork for inventory expansion, consolidating leases and adding acreage and prospects with high-quality partners. Finally, in January we announced the QuarterNorth acquisition, which should significantly grow our 2024 production, lower our corporate decline rate, expand our inventory, and improve our margins."

Duncan continued, "Following the announcement of the QuarterNorth transaction, we launched several capital markets offerings, which reduced our financing rates and deferred bond maturities to the end of the decade. In 2024, we expect year-over-year production growth of approximately 35%-40%, while capital expenditures are expected to be less than standalone 2023 levels, resulting in material expected free cash flow generation. I am pleased about the trajectory of our business and look forward to an exciting year."

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

Exploration and Production Updates:

QuarterNorth Acquisition: In January 2024, Talos announced the acquisition of QuarterNorth, a privately-held U.S. Gulf of Mexico exploration and production company. The transaction advances Talos's portfolio with valuable operated infrastructure and oil-weighted deepwater assets that will grow our production and provide attractive future development opportunities. We expect the transaction to enhance Talos's financial performance on key metrics, accelerate deleveraging and improve credit strength. The transaction is currently expected to close in March 2024.

Lime Rock and Venice: Talos successfully started production from the Lime Rock and Venice discoveries in late 2023 ahead of schedule and with early production rates near the high end of expected ranges. Talos expects combined gross recoverable resources of 20-30 MMBoe and owns a 60% working interest in both wells.

Exploration Updates: In December 2023, Talos executed agreements to consolidate acreage across 15 deepwater blocks in the Green Canyon area. The consolidation provides the ability to execute prospective drilling opportunities more efficiently and includes several identified prospects. Talos's participation is expected to be between 15% and 20%. Also in December 2023, Talos was selected as a high bidder on 13 deepwater blocks in the latest federal offshore lease sale. In November 2023, Talos and Repsol S.A. entered into a drilling joint venture covering approximately 400,000 prospective gross acres. The joint venture aims to identify future subsea tie-back prospects in the area using Talos's Neptune facility as the host platform.

Joint Decommissioning Agreement: In February 2024, Talos and Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. ("Helix") executed a five-year agreement in which Helix will provide decommissioning services for offshore wells and infrastructure, primarily on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Shelf. Decommissioning work under the agreement is expected to start in the second quarter 2024.

TLCS Updates:

Seeking Strategic Alternatives: Talos is expanding its capital raise process to include a full range of strategic alternatives for its TLCS subsidiary, and will provide additional updates as available. Talos intends to focus its capital allocation in 2024 on maximizing free cash flow generation net of planned Upstream investments and is primarily focused on debt reduction in the near term.

Other CCS Updates: Bayou Bend CCS LLC commenced drilling an offshore and an onshore stratigraphic well for carbon sequestration in the first quarter 2024. Harvest Bend CCS LLC filed and received administrative completeness status from the EPA for two Class VI permit applications in late 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Key Financial Highlights:

($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Total revenues $ 384,959

$ 1,457,886

Net Income (Loss) $ 85,898

$ 187,332

Net Income (Loss) per diluted share $ 0.68

$ 1.55

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)* $ (960)

$ 27,887

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per diluted share* $ (0.01)

$ 0.23

Adjusted EBITDA* $ 249,115

$ 950,718

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges* $ 248,098

$ 960,175

Upstream Capital Expenditures $ 148,109

$ 596,470



Production

Production for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 was 67.7 MBoe/d (76% oil, 83% liquids), and 66.3 MBoe/d (75% oil, 82% liquids), respectively.



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Oil (MBbl/d)

51.1



49.5

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

69.8



71.8

NGL (MBbl/d)

4.9



4.8

Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

67.7



66.3





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Production

% Oil

% Liquids

% Operated

Green Canyon Area

22.3



83 %

89 %

88 % Mississippi Canyon Area

32.3



79 %

87 %

75 % Shelf and Gulf Coast

13.1



55 %

63 %

60 % Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

67.7



76 %

83 %

76 %



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023



Production

% Oil

% Liquids

% Operated

Green Canyon Area

21.4



84 %

89 %

88 % Mississippi Canyon Area

31.8



79 %

87 %

71 % Shelf and Gulf Coast

13.1



50 %

58 %

60 % Total average net daily (MBoe/d)

66.3



75 %

82 %

74 %

Capital Expenditures

Upstream capital expenditures for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, including plugging and abandonment and settled decommissioning obligations, totaled $173.8 million, and $733.7 million respectively.

($ thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

U.S. drilling & completions $ 129,354

$ 447,254

Mexico appraisal & exploration

—



291

Asset management(1)

2,293



83,970

Seismic and G&G, land, capitalized G&A and other

16,462



64,955

Total Upstream Capital Expenditures

148,109



596,470

Plugging & Abandonment and Decommissioning Obligations Settled(2)

25,687



137,199

Total Upstream $ 173,796

$ 733,669



__________________________________ (1) Asset management consists of capital expenditures for development-related activities primarily associated with recompletions and improvements to our facilities and infrastructure. (2) Settlement of decommissioning obligations as a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency.

CCS expenses for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 totaled $9.3 million, and $22.9 million, respectively, which is included in Talos's reported Adjusted EBITDA* figure. CCS capital expenditures for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 totaled $3.8 million, and $41.0 million, respectively, which mainly includes investments in Bayou Bend and funding for general ongoing operations.

($ thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023

CCS Expenses $ 9,321

$ 22,883

CCS Capital Expenditures

3,778



40,961

Total CCS Costs Incurred $ 13,099

$ 63,844



Liquidity and Leverage

At December 31, 2023, Talos had approximately $787.9 million of liquidity, with $765.0 million undrawn on its credit facility and approximately $33.6 million in cash, less approximately $10.8 million in outstanding letters of credit. On December 31, 2023, Talos had $1,066.0 million in total debt. Net Debt* was $1,032.4 million. Net Debt to Pro Forma Last Twelve Months ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA* was 1.0x, inclusive of EnVen pre-closing contributions to Adjusted EBITDA in early 2023, as permitted by the terms of our Bank Credit Facility.

($ thousands)

December 31, 2023

Bank Credit Facility-matures March 2027 $ 200,000

12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes -- due January 2026

638,541

11.75% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes -- due April 2026

227,500

Total Debt

1,066,041

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(33,637)

Net Debt $ 1,032,404



On February 7, 2024, Talos completed an upsized debt offering of $1,250.0 million in aggregate principal amount of Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes, consisting of $625.0 million of 9.000% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2029 and $625.0 million of 9.375% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2031. Talos used the net proceeds from the debt offering to fund the redemption of all of the outstanding 12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due January 2026 and the 11.75% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due April 2026.

The following table summarizes Talos's bonds outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and pro forma for the refinancing subsequent to year-end 2023.

($ thousands)

December 31, 2023

Pro Forma for

Refinancing

12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes -- due January 2026 $ 638,541

$ -

11.75% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes -- due April 2026

227,500



-

New 9.000% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes -- due February 2029

-



625,000

New 9.375% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes -- due February 2031

-



625,000

Total Second Lien Notes $ 866,041

$ 1,250,000



Footnotes:

*See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" for details and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

HISTORICAL AND PRO FORMA YEAR-END 2023 RESERVES

SEC Reserves

As of December 31, 2023, Talos had proved reserves of 152.8 MMBoe and, on a pro forma basis, including assets expected to be acquired from QuarterNorth, would have had proved reserves of 215.8 MMBoe. The Standardized Measure of Talos's standalone reserves was approximately $3.0 billion and the PV-10 of Talos proved reserves was approximately $3.5 billion. The PV-10 of pro forma proved reserves was approximately $5.1 billion. Talos's reserves and Talos's QuarterNorth figures are prepared by Talos management and audited by Netherland Sewell & Associates ("NSAI"). All figures are fully burdened by and net of all plugging and abandonment costs associated with the properties included in the reserves report. The following tables summarize proved reserves at December 31, 2023 based on SEC pricing of $78.21 per barrel of oil and $2.64 per MMBtu of natural gas. The acquisition of QuarterNorth is currently expected to close in March 2024.

In addition to proved reserves, Talos's audited probable reserves were 87.4 MMBoe and pro forma audited probable reserves were 148.4 MMBoe with a corresponding PV-10 of approximately $2.5 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively.



Pro Forma SEC Reserves as of December 31, 2023(1)(2)(3)



MBoe

% of Total

Proved

% Oil

PV -10

(in thousands)

Proved Developed Producing

128,674



60 %

76 % $ 4,214,100

Proved Developed Non-Producing

42,661



20 %

65 %

438,256

Total Proved Developed

171,335



79 %

73 %

4,652,356

Proved Undeveloped

44,442



21 %

62 %

441,992

Total Proved

215,778



100 %

71 % $ 5,094,348



Reserves Sensitivities

The following tables summarize the PV-10 values of Talos's proved reserves at December 31, 2023, at various crude oil prices and a flat $3.50 per MMBtu gas price, except as noted below, inclusive of QuarterNorth.



Pro Forma Year-End 2023 Reserves Sensitivity (PV-10) ($000)(4)



$65

$75

SEC(2)

$85

$95

Proved Developed Producing $ 3,300,092

$ 4,078,540

$ 4,214,100

$ 4,866,048

$ 5,653,819

Proved Developed Non-Producing

193,174



401,457



438,256



608,591



804,670

Total Proved Developed

3,493,266



4,479,997



4,652,356



5,474,640



6,458,489

Proved Undeveloped

261,985



429,085



441,992



601,967



777,635

Total Proved $ 3,755,252

$ 4,909,082

$ 5,094,348

$ 6,076,607

$ 7,236,124



(1) This table summarizes year end 2023 reserves of Talos and QuarterNorth collectively. The acquisition of QuarterNorth cannot be guaranteed. In the event the QuarterNorth acquisition is not completed, the reserve volumes and associated figures presented above would be materially reduced. (2) Reserves figures are presented inclusive of the plugging and abandonment obligations and before hedges, utilizing SEC pricing of $78.21 per barrel of oil and $2.64 per MMBtu of natural gas. (3) PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and differs from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" below for additional detail and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation of PV-10 of our stand-alone proved reserves to the corresponding standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows at December 31, 2023. With respect to the pro forma PV-10 giving effect to our pending acquisition, we are unable to reconcile to Standardized Measure without unreasonable efforts. Similarly, PV-10 cannot be reconciled to Standardized Measure for prices other than SEC pricing, because GAAP does not prescribe any corresponding measure based on other pricing, and accordingly it is not practicable to prepare any such reconciliation. (4) Pro forma sensitivities are based on Talos and QuarterNorth SEC reserves databases as of December 31, 2023. Reserves volumes may fluctuate slightly based on economic limitations.

2024 OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Talos intends to prioritize significant free cash flow generation and the advancement of key Upstream projects expected to drive future shareholder value creation in its 2024 operational and financial plan, in addition to the integration of QuarterNorth. Talos expects its level of capital investments in 2024, inclusive of QuarterNorth, to be less than Talos standalone 2023 levels. This is expected to result in an attractive reinvestment rate of 45%-50% (excluding plugging and abandonment) and material cash flow generation. Talos is targeting total debt reduction of approximately $400 million and to end 2024 with a leverage ratio of 1.0x or less, inclusive of acquisition debt incurred offset by debt paydown.

Talos's 2024 production guidance includes known and expected deductions from baseline production of the assets, including 1) only nine assumed months of QuarterNorth contributions (versus twelve months pro forma), 2) expected planned downtime for facility and downstream maintenance, including the Helix Producer I ("HP-I") drydock and Katmai shut-in, among others, and 3) expected but unplanned downtime for risking and weather-related events.

For the first quarter 2024, Talos expects average daily production of 70.0 - 72.0 MBoe/d, which includes the impact of the planned HP-1 dry-dock shut-in in March 2024 and does not include any contributions from QuarterNorth. Talos's actual January 2024 standalone production was approximately 73.5 MBoe/d, and preliminary standalone February 2024 production was approximately 75.0 MBoe/d.

The following summarizes key elements of Talos's 2024 production guidance.





FY 2024





Low

High

Pro Forma Estimate Before Known & Estimated Unplanned Reductions

105.0



110.0

Less: QuarterNorth Partial Year Contribution

(8.3)



(8.0)

Less: Planned Downtime Impacts

(5.8)



(5.5)

Less: Weather and Unplanned Downtime Risking

(4.0)



(3.5)

Net Risked Production Estimate (MBoe/d)

87.0



93.0



Note: Figures may not sum due to rounding.

Cash operating expenses include a full twelve month impact of EnVen, as compared to approximately ten and a half months in 2023, and nine assumed months of QuarterNorth as well as approximately $15 million related to the HP-1 drydock and other associated maintenance. This guidance also includes the execution of multiple deepwater workover projects that will increase and/or reinstate production. The following summarizes Talos's full year 2024 operational and financial guidance.

For more information, please refer to the Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Presentation available under Presentations and Filings on the Investor Relations section of Talos's website.





FY 2024

($ Millions, unless highlighted):

Low

High

Production Oil (MMBbl)

23.0



24.0



Natural Gas (Mcf)

38.0



44.0



NGL (MMBbl)

2.5



2.7



Total Production (MMBoe)

31.8



34.0



Avg Daily Production (MBoe/d)

87.0



93.0

Cash Expenses Cash Operating Expenses(1)(2)(4)* $ 505

$ 525



Workovers $ 45

$ 55



G&A(2)(3)* $ 100

$ 110

Capex Upstream Capital Expenditures(5) $ 565

$ 595

P&A Expenditures P&A, Decommissioning $ 90

$ 100

Interest Interest Expense(6) $ 175

$ 185



(1) Includes Lease Operating Expenses and Maintenance. (2) Includes insurance costs. (3) Excludes non-cash equity-based compensation. (4) Includes reimbursements under production handling agreements. (5) Excludes acquisitions. (6) Includes cash interest expense on debt and finance lease, surety charges and amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discounts.

*Due to the forward-looking nature a reconciliation of Cash Operating Expenses and G&A to the most directly comparable GAAP measure could not reconciled without unreasonable efforts.

HEDGES

The following table reflects contracted volumes and weighted average prices the Company will receive under the terms of its derivative contracts as of February 28, 2024. The table includes Talos volumes only and does not include any associated derivative instruments assumed as part of the QuarterNorth acquisition:



Instrument Type Avg. Daily Volume

W.A. Swap

W.A. Sub-Floor

W.A. Floor

W.A. Ceiling

Crude – WTI

(Bbls)

(Per Bbl)

(Per Bbl)

(Per Bbl)

(Per Bbl)

January - March 2024 Fixed Swaps

19,363

$ 74.06

---

---

---

January - March 2024 Collar

3,000

---

---

$ 70.00

$ 83.67

January - March 2024 3-Way Collar

3,200

---

$ 57.27

$ 70.00

$ 98.01

April - June 2024 Fixed Swaps

25,500

$ 74.06

---

---

---

April - June 2024 Collar

1,000

---

---

$ 70.00

$ 75.00

July - September 2024 Fixed Swaps

17,000

$ 75.40

---

---

---

July - September 2024 Collar

1,000

---

---

$ 70.00

$ 75.00

October - December 2024 Fixed Swaps

19,000

$ 74.46

---

---

---

October - December 2024 Collar

1,000

---

---

$ 70.00

$ 75.00

January - March 2025 Fixed Swaps

10,000

$ 71.97

---

---

---

April - June 2025 Fixed Swaps

9,000

$ 73.81

---

---

---

July - September 2025 Fixed Swaps

6,000

$ 75.28

---

---

---

October - December 2025 Fixed Swaps

6,000

$ 75.28

---

---

---

























Natural Gas – HH NYMEX

(MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

(Per MMBtu)

January - March 2024 Fixed Swaps

25,000

$ 3.48

---

---

---

January - March 2024 Collar

10,000

---

---

$ 4.00

$ 6.90

April - June 2024 Fixed Swaps

25,000

$ 3.33

---

---

---

April - June 2024 Collar

10,000

---

---

$ 4.00

$ 6.90

July - September 2024 Fixed Swaps

10,000

$ 3.52

---

---

---

July - September 2024 Collar

10,000

---

---

$ 4.00

$ 6.90

October - December 2024 Fixed Swaps

15,000

$ 3.35

---

---

---

October - December 2024 Collar

10,000

---

---

$ 4.00

$ 6.90

January - March 2025 Fixed Swaps

20,000

$ 4.14

---

---

---

April - June 2025 Fixed Swaps

15,000

$ 3.63

---

---

---

July - September 2025 Fixed Swaps

10,000

$ 3.91

---

---

---

October - December 2025 Fixed Swaps

10,000

$ 3.91

---

---

---





































PRODUCTION ESTIMATES

Estimates for our future production volumes are based on assumptions of capital expenditure levels and the assumption that market demand and prices for oil and gas will continue at levels that allow for economic production of these products. The production, transportation, marketing and storage of oil and gas are subject to disruption due to transportation, processing and storage availability, mechanical failure, human error, adverse weather conditions such as hurricanes, global political and macroeconomic events and numerous other factors. Our estimates are based on certain other assumptions, such as well performance, which may vary significantly from those assumed. Therefore, we can give no assurance that our future production volumes will be as estimated.

RESERVE INFORMATION

Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of oil, natural gas and NGLs that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify upward or downward revisions of estimates that were made previously. If significant, such revisions would change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil, natural gas and NGLs that are ultimately recovered. Certain reserve estimates herein were prepared based on specified management price parameters as indicated herein. These specified prices reflect what we believe to be reasonable assumptions as to average future commodity prices over the productive lives of our properties and those to be acquired from QuarterNorth. However, we caution you that the pricing used is not a projection of future oil and natural gas prices, and should be carefully considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, SEC prices, when considering our oil, natural gas and NGL reserves.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release includes the use of certain measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally acceptable accounting principles (GAAP) such as, but not limited to, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, PV-10, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt/Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Leverage. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Reconciliations for non-GAAP measure to GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Talos Energy Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share amounts)



Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,637

$ 44,145

Accounts receivable:







Trade, net

178,977



150,598

Joint interest, net

79,337



54,697

Other, net

19,296



6,684

Assets from price risk management activities

36,152



25,029

Prepaid assets

64,387



84,759

Other current assets

10,389



1,917

Total current assets

422,175



367,829

Property and equipment:







Proved properties

7,906,295



5,964,340

Unproved properties, not subject to amortization

268,315



154,783

Other property and equipment

34,027



30,691

Total property and equipment

8,208,637



6,149,814

Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization

(4,168,328)



(3,506,539)

Total property and equipment, net

4,040,309



2,643,275

Other long-term assets:







Restricted cash

102,362



—

Assets from price risk management activities

17,551



7,854

Equity method investments

146,049



1,745

Other well equipment

54,277



25,541

Notes receivable, net

16,207



—

Operating lease assets

11,418



5,903

Other assets

5,961



6,479

Total assets $ 4,816,309

$ 3,058,626

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERSʼ EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 84,193

$ 128,174

Accrued liabilities

227,690



219,769

Accrued royalties

55,051



52,215

Current portion of long-term debt

33,060



—

Current portion of asset retirement obligations

77,581



39,888

Liabilities from price risk management activities

7,305



68,370

Accrued interest payable

42,300



36,340

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,666



1,943

Other current liabilities

48,769



60,359

Total current liabilities

578,615



607,058

Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt

992,614



585,340

Asset retirement obligations

819,645



501,773

Liabilities from price risk management activities

795



7,872

Operating lease liabilities

18,211



14,855

Other long-term liabilities

251,278



176,152

Total liabilities

2,661,158



1,893,050

Commitments and contingencies







Stockholdersʼ equity:







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized and zero shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

—



—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 270,000,000 shares authorized; 127,480,361 and 82,570,328 shares issued as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

1,275



826

Additional paid-in capital

2,549,097



1,699,799

Accumulated deficit

(347,717)



(535,049)

Treasury stock, at cost; 3,400,000 and zero shares as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

(47,504)



—

Total stockholdersʼ equity

2,155,151



1,165,576

Total liabilities and stockholdersʼ equity $ 4,816,309

$ 3,058,626



Talos Energy Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues:















Oil $ 362,651

$ 286,348

$ 1,357,732

$ 1,365,148

Natural gas

14,651



45,559



68,034



227,306

NGL

7,657



10,294



32,120



59,526

Total revenues

384,959



342,201



1,457,886



1,651,980

Operating expenses:















Lease operating expense

103,546



78,936



389,621



308,092

Production taxes

638



818



2,451



3,488

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

183,058



119,456



663,534



414,630

Accretion expense

22,722



13,595



86,152



55,995

General and administrative expense

37,236



29,012



158,493



99,754

Other operating (income) expense

3,017



21,760



(52,155)



33,902

Total operating expenses

350,217



263,577



1,248,096



915,861

Operating income (expense)

34,742



78,624



209,790



736,119

Interest expense

(44,295)



(33,967)



(173,145)



(125,498)

Price risk management activities income (expense)

94,596



(41,058)



80,928



(272,191)

Equity method investment income (expense)

(6,147)



(377)



(3,209)



14,222

Other income (expense)

1,921



(191)



12,371



31,800

Net income (loss) before income taxes

80,817



3,031



126,735



384,452

Income tax benefit (expense)

5,081



(281)



60,597



(2,537)

Net income (loss) $ 85,898

$ 2,750

$ 187,332

$ 381,915



















Net income (loss) per common share:















Basic $ 0.69

$ 0.03

$ 1.56

$ 4.63

Diluted $ 0.69

$ 0.03

$ 1.55

$ 4.56

Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

124,150



82,597



119,894



82,454

Diluted

125,173



84,418



120,752



83,683



Talos Energy Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income (loss) $ 187,332

$ 381,915

$ (182,952)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities











Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense

749,686



470,625



454,123

Write-down of oil and natural gas properties and other well equipment

—



—



23,729

Amortization of discount, premium and deferred financing costs

15,039



14,379



13,382

Equity-based compensation expense

12,953



15,953



10,992

Price risk management activities (income) expense

(80,928)



272,191



419,077

Net cash received (paid) on settled derivative instruments

(9,457)



(425,559)



(290,164)

Equity method investment (income) expense

3,209



(14,222)



—

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

—



1,569



13,225

Settlement of asset retirement obligations

(86,615)



(69,596)



(67,988)

Gain (loss) on sale of assets

(66,115)



303



(687)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

20,352



14,927



(35,396)

Other current assets

7,066



(36,545)



(18,901)

Accounts payable

(60,401)



24,258



(6,261)

Other current liabilities

(96,960)



73,531



64,800

Other non-current assets and liabilities, net

(76,092)



(13,990)



14,409

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

519,069



709,739



411,388

Cash flows from investing activities:











Exploration, development and other capital expenditures

(561,434)



(323,164)



(293,331)

Proceeds from (cash paid for) acquisitions, net of cash acquired

17,617



(3,500)



(5,399)

Proceeds from (cash paid for) sale of property and equipment, net

73,004



1,937



4,983

Contributions to equity method investees

(29,447)



(2,250)



—

Investment in intangible assets

(12,366)



—



—

Proceeds from sale of equity method investment

—



15,000



—

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(512,626)



(311,977)



(293,747)

Cash flows from financing activities:











Issuance of senior notes

—



—



600,500

Redemption of senior notes

(30,000)



(18,184)



(356,803)

Proceeds from Bank Credit Facility

825,000



85,000



100,000

Repayment of Bank Credit Facility

(625,000)



(460,000)



(365,000)

Deferred financing costs

(11,775)



(189)



(27,833)

Other deferred payments

(1,545)



—



(7,921)

Payments of finance lease

(16,306)



(25,493)



(21,804)

Purchase of treasury stock

(47,504)



—



—

Employee stock awards tax withholdings

(7,459)



(4,603)



(3,161)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

85,411



(423,469)



(82,022)















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

91,854



(25,707)



35,619

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:











Balance, beginning of period

44,145



69,852



34,233

Balance, end of period $ 135,999

$ 44,145

$ 69,852















Supplemental non-cash transactions:











Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 114,972

$ 105,773

$ 45,761

Supplemental cash flow information:











Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized $ 130,313

$ 91,809

$ 68,891



SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Certain financial information included in our financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures which may be reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA

"EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Upstream Adjusted EBITDA" provide management and investors with (i) additional information to evaluate, with certain adjustments, items required or permitted in calculating covenant compliance under our debt agreements, (ii) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (iii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iv) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

EBITDA. Net income (loss) plus interest expense; income tax expense (benefit); depreciation, depletion and amortization; and accretion expense.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA plus non-cash write-down of oil and natural gas properties, transaction and other (income) expenses, decommissioning obligations, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivatives, (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, non-cash write-down of other well equipment inventory and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges. We have historically provided as a supplement to—rather than in lieu of—Adjusted EBITDA including hedges, provides useful information regarding our results of operations and profitability by illustrating the operating results of our oil and natural gas properties without the benefit or detriment, as applicable, of our financial oil and natural gas hedges. By excluding our oil and natural gas hedges, we are able to convey actual operating results using realized market prices during the period, thereby providing analysts and investors with additional information they can use to evaluate the impacts of our hedging strategies over time.

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA plus equity method investment loss, general and administrative expense, other operating expenses (income), other income, and non-cash equity-based compensation expense attributable to CCS and unallocated corporate costs.

We also present Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges as a percentage of revenue and on a per barrel of oil equivalent basis, respectively, to further analyze our business, which are outlined below:

Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue, as a percentage. It is also defined as Upstream Adjusted EBITDA divided by the total production volume, expressed in Boe, in the period, and described as dollar per Boe. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA margin is important to provide management and investors with information about how much we retain in Adjusted EBITDA terms as compared to the revenue we generate and how much per barrel of Upstream Adjusted EBITDA we generate after accounting for certain operational and corporate costs.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the GAAP financial measure of Net Income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges, and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA, Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges, Upstream Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA Margin excluding hedges for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for Boe, $/Boe and percentage data):

($ thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:







Net Income (loss) $ 85,898

$ 187,332

Interest expense

44,295



173,145

Income tax expense (benefit)

(5,081)



(60,597)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

183,058



663,534

Accretion expense

22,722



86,152

EBITDA

330,892



1,049,566

Transaction and other (income) expenses(1)

5,504



(33,295)

Decommissioning obligations(2)

2,425



11,879

Derivative fair value (gain) loss(3)

(94,596)



(80,928)

Net cash received (paid) on settled derivative instruments(3)

1,017



(9,457)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

3,873



12,953

Adjusted EBITDA

249,115



950,718

Add: Net cash (received) paid on settled derivative instruments(3)

(1,017)



9,457

Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges $ 248,098

$ 960,175



_________________________________ (1) Transaction expenses includes $40.4 million in costs related to the EnVen Acquisition, inclusive of $25.3 million and nil in severance expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Other income (expense) includes restructuring expenses, cost saving initiatives and other miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the amount includes a $66.2 million gain on the Mexico Divestiture. The amount includes a gain on the funding of the capital carry of our investment in Bayou Bend by Chevron of $8.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. (2) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency and are included in "Other operating (income) expense" on our consolidated statements of operations. (3) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted EBITDA on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled.

($ thousands, except per BOE amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Upstream Adjusted EBITDA:







Adjusted EBITDA $ 249,115

$ 950,718

CCS and Corporate Unallocated Costs:







Equity method investment loss

5,894



3,329

General and administrative expense

6,519



19,466

Other operating expense

(93)



300

Other income

(6)



(5,069)

Transaction and other income (expenses)(1)

(336)



13,142

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

(690)



(2,157)

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA

260,403



979,729

Add: Net cash paid on settled derivative instruments(2)

(1,017)



9,457

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excluding hedges $ 259,386

$ 989,186

Production:







Boe(3)

6,224



24,195

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA margin and Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges margin:







Upstream Adjusted EBITDA per Boe(3) $ 41.84

$ 40.49

Upstream Adjusted EBITDA excl hedges per Boe(2)(3) $ 41.68

$ 40.88



______________________________________ (1) Other income (expense) includes restructuring expenses, cost saving initiatives and other miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. The amount includes a gain on the funding of the capital carry of our investment in Bayou Bend by Chevron of $8.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. (2) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted EBITDA on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled. (3) One Boe is equal to six Mcf of natural gas or one Bbl of oil or NGLs based on an approximate energy equivalency. This is an energy content correlation and does not reflect a value or price relationship between the commodities.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

"Adjusted Free Cash Flow" before changes in working capital provides management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as alternatives to net income (loss), operating income (loss) or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. We define these as the following:

Capital Expenditures and Plugging & Abandonment. Actual capital expenditures and plugging & abandonment recognized in the quarter, inclusive of accruals.

Interest Expense. Actual interest expense per the income statement.

Talos did not pay any cash income taxes in the period, therefore cash income taxes have no impact to the reported Adjusted Free Cash Flow before changes in working capital number.

($ thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital):







Adjusted EBITDA $ 249,115

$ 950,718

Upstream capital expenditures

(148,109)



(596,470)

Plugging & abandonment

(15,518)



(86,615)

Decommissioning obligations settled

(10,169)



(50,584)

CCS capital expenditures

(3,778)



(40,961)

Interest expense

(44,295)



(173,145)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital) $ 27,246

$ 2,943



($ thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital):







Net cash provided by operating activities(1) $ 176,258

$ 519,069

(Increase) decrease in operating assets and liabilities

20,135



206,035

Upstream capital expenditures(2)

(148,109)



(596,470)

Decommissioning obligations settled

(10,169)



(50,584)

CCS capital expenditures

(3,778)



(40,961)

Transaction and other (income) expenses(3)

5,817



41,786

Decommissioning obligations(4)

2,425



11,879

Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount

(3,792)



(15,039)

Income tax benefit

(5,081)



(60,597)

Other adjustments

(6,460)



(12,175)

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before changes in working capital) $ 27,246

$ 2,943



______________________________ (1) Includes settlement of asset retirement obligations. (2) Includes accruals and excludes acquisitions. (3) Transaction expenses includes $40.4 million in costs related to the EnVen Acquisition, inclusive of $25.3 million and nil in severance expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Other income (expense) includes restructuring expenses, cost saving initiatives and other miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the amount includes a $66.2 million gain on the Mexico Divestiture. The amount includes a gain on the funding of the capital carry of our investment in Bayou Bend by Chevron of $8.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. (4) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share

"Adjusted Net Income (Loss)" and "Adjusted Earnings per Share" are to provide management and investors with (i) important supplemental indicators of the operational performance of our business, (ii) additional criteria for evaluating our performance relative to our peers and (iii) supplemental information to investors about certain material non-cash and/or other items that may not continue at the same level in the future. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP or as an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), earnings per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Net income (loss) plus accretion expense, transaction related costs, derivative fair value (gain) loss, net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments and non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Earnings per Share. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the number of common shares.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

($ thousands, except per share amounts)



Basic per

Share

Diluted per

Share





Basic per

Share

Diluted per

Share

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss):























Net Income (loss) $ 85,898

$ 0.69

$ 0.68

$ 187,332

$ 1.56

$ 1.55

Transaction and other (income) expenses(1)

5,504

$ 0.04

$ 0.04



(33,295)

$ (0.28)

$ (0.28)

Decommissioning obligations(2)

2,425

$ 0.02

$ 0.02



11,879

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

Derivative fair value loss(3)

(94,596)

$ (0.76)

$ (0.75)



(80,928)

$ (0.67)

$ (0.67)

Net cash received on paid derivative instruments(3)

1,017

$ 0.01

$ 0.01



(9,457)

$ (0.08)

$ (0.08)

Non-cash income tax benefit

(5,081)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.04)



(60,597)

$ (0.51)

$ (0.50)

Non-cash equity-based compensation expense

3,873

$ 0.03

$ 0.03



12,953

$ 0.11

$ 0.11

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)(4) $ (960)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ 27,887

$ 0.23

$ 0.23



























Weighted average common shares outstanding at December 31, 2023:























Basic

124,150











119,894









Diluted

126,196











120,752











___________________________________ (1) Transaction expenses includes $40.4 million in costs related to the EnVen Acquisition, inclusive of $25.3 million and nil in severance expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. Other income (expense) includes restructuring expenses, cost saving initiatives and other miscellaneous income and expenses that we do not view as a meaningful indicator of our operating performance. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the amount includes a $66.2 million gain on the Mexico Divestiture. The amount includes a gain on the funding of the capital carry of our investment in Bayou Bend by Chevron of $8.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. (2) Estimated decommissioning obligations were a result of working interest partners or counterparties of divestiture transactions that were unable to perform the required abandonment obligations due to bankruptcy or insolvency. (3) The adjustments for the derivative fair value (gain) loss and net cash receipts (payments) on settled derivative instruments have the effect of adjusting net income (loss) for changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, which are recognized at the end of each accounting period because we do not designate commodity derivative instruments as accounting hedges. This results in reflecting commodity derivative gains and losses within Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on an unrealized basis during the period the derivatives settled. (4) The per share impacts reflected in this table were calculated independently and may not sum to total adjusted basic and diluted EPS due to rounding.

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA

We believe the presentation of Net Debt, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is important to provide management and investors with additional important information to evaluate our business. These measures are widely used by investors and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies.

Net Debt. Total Debt principal minus cash and cash equivalents.

Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA. Net Debt divided by the LTM Adjusted EBITDA.

($ thousands) December 31, 2023

Reconciliation of Net Debt:



12.00% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes – due January 2026 $ 638,541

11.75% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes – due April 2026

227,500

Bank Credit Facility – matures March 2027

200,000

Total Debt

1,066,041

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

(33,637)

Net Debt $ 1,032,404







LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 950,718

LTM Adjusted EBITDA from Acquired Assets (from January 1, 2023 to February 13, 2023)

33,120

Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 983,838







Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA:



Net Debt / Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.0x



__________________________________ (1) Net Debt / Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA figure excludes the Finance Lease. Had the Finance Lease been included, Net Debt / Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA would have been 1.2x.

Reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure

Reconciliation of PV-10 to Standardized Measure PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure and generally differs from Standardized Measure, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because it does not include the effects of income taxes on future net revenues. PV-10 is not an estimate of the fair market value of the Company's properties. Talos and others in the industry use PV-10 as a measure to compare the relative size and value of proved reserves held by companies and of the potential return on investment related to the companies' properties without regard to the specific tax characteristics of such entities. PV-10 may be reconciled to the Standardized Measure of discounted future net cash flows at such dates by adding the discounted future income taxes associated with such reserves to the Standardized Measure.

The table below presents the reconciliation of the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows to PV-10 of our proved reserves:

($ thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023

Standardized measure (1)(2) $ 3,043,488

Present value of future income taxes discounted at 10%

455,330

PV-10 (Non-GAAP) $ 3,498,818



________________________________ (1) All estimated future costs to settle asset retirement obligations associated with our proved reserves have been included in our calculation of the standardized measure for the period presented. (2) Standardized measure is based on management estimates and is not audited by third party reserve engineers.

