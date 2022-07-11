Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Talos Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TALO   US87484T1088

TALOS ENERGY INC.

(TALO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-11 pm EDT
14.38 USD   +0.35%
06/24TALOS ENERGY INC.(NYSE : TALO) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24TALOS ENERGY INC.(NYSE : TALO) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24TALOS ENERGY INC.(NYSE : TALO) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Talos Energy Executive Vice President - Low Carbon Strategy and Chief Sustainability Officer Robin Fielder To Participate In One-On-One Fireside Chat with Jeff Robertson Of Water Tower Research

07/11/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) ("Talos" or the "Company") today announced that Robin Fielder will participate in a one-on-one fireside chat with Jeff Robertson of Water Tower Research. The fireside chat will be broadcast live on July 13, 2022 at 10:00 AM Central Time and will focus on the Company's carbon capture and sequestration business, Talos Low Carbon Solutions. The session is expected to run for approximately 30-60 minutes and is open to all individuals who register.

Investors who are interested in listening may register through Water Tower Research using the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qOvuO9aSQESASBrEX0GT4Q.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise towards the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage initiatives along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

TALOS ENERGY INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm
+1.713.328.3008
investor@talosenergy.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-executive-vice-president--low-carbon-strategy-and-chief-sustainability-officer-robin-fielder-to-participate-in-one-on-one-fireside-chat-with-jeff-robertson-of-water-tower-research-301584053.html

SOURCE Talos Energy


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about TALOS ENERGY INC.
06/24TALOS ENERGY INC.(NYSE : TALO) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24TALOS ENERGY INC.(NYSE : TALO) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24TALOS ENERGY INC.(NYSE : TALO) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24TALOS ENERGY INC.(NYSE : TALO) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24TALOS ENERGY INC.(NYSE : TALO) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
05/26KeyBanc Adjusts Talos Energy's Price Target to $24 from $22, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
05/24SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Staging Late Recovery, Climbing Back Near Even
MT
05/24TRANSCRIPT : Talos Energy Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/24SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Sliding with Tuesday's Broader Market Declines
MT
05/24TALOS ENERGY : TO HOST ANALYST & INVESTOR DAY TODAY - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TALOS ENERGY INC.
More recommendations