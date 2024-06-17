Talos Energy JP Morgan Energy Conference
June 18, 2024
Cautionary Statements
The information in this presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "will," "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "forecast," "may," "objective," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. Forward-looking statements may include statements about: business strategy; recoverable resources and reserves; drilling prospects, inventories, projects and programs; our ability to replace the reserves that we produce through drilling and property acquisitions; financial strategy, liquidity and capital required for our development program and other capital expenditures; realized oil and natural gas prices; risks related to future mergers and acquisitions and/or to realize the expected benefits of any such transaction; timing and amount of future production of oil, natural gas and NGLs; our hedging strategy and results; future drilling plans; availability of pipeline connections on economic terms; competition, government regulations and legislative and political developments; our ability to obtain permits and governmental approvals; pending legal, governmental or environmental matters; our marketing of oil, natural gas and NGLs; our integration of acquisitions, including the QuarterNorth Energy Inc. ("QuarterNorth") acquisition, and the anticipated performance of the combined company; future leasehold or business acquisitions on desired terms; costs of developing properties; general economic conditions, including the impact of continued inflation and associated changes in monetary policy; political and economic conditions and events in foreign oil, natural gas and NGL producing countries and acts of terrorism or sabotage; credit markets; volatility in the political, legal and regulatory environments ahead of the upcoming domestic and foreign presidential elections; estimates of future income taxes; our estimates and forecasts of the timing, number, profitability and other results of wells we expect to drill and other exploration activities; our ongoing strategy with respect to our Zama asset; uncertainty regarding our future operating results and our future revenues and expenses; impact of new accounting pronouncements on earnings in future periods; and plans, objectives, expectations and intentions contained in this presentation that are not historical.
We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility; global demand for oil and natural gas; the ability or willingness of OPEC and other state-controlled oil companies to set and maintain oil production levels and the impact of any such actions; the lack of a resolution to the war in Ukraine and increasing hostilities in Israel and the Middle East and their impact on commodity markets; the impact of any pandemic and governmental measures related thereto; lack of transportation and storage capacity as a result of oversupply, government and regulations; the effect of a possible U.S. government shutdown and resulting impact on economic conditions and delays in regulatory and permitting approvals; lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services; adverse weather events, including tropical storms, hurricanes, winter storms and loop currents; cybersecurity threats; sustained inflation and the impact of central bank policy in response thereto; environmental risks; failure to find, acquire or gain access to other discoveries and prospects or to successfully develop and produce from our current discoveries and prospects; geologic risk; drilling and other operating risks; well control risk; regulatory changes; the uncertainty inherent in estimating reserves and in projecting future rates of production; cash flow and access to capital; the timing of development expenditures; potential adverse reactions or competitive responses to our acquisitions and other transactions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of acquired assets and operations; and the other risks discussed in "Risk Factors" of Talos Energy Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent year-end.
Should any risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
Reserve Information
Reserve engineering is a process of estimating underground accumulations of oil, natural gas and NGLs that cannot be measured in an exact way. The accuracy of any reserve estimate depends on the quality of available data, the interpretation of such data and price and cost assumptions made by reserve engineers. In addition, the results of drilling, testing and production activities may justify revisions upward or downward of estimates that were made previously. If
significant, such revisions would change the schedule of any further production and development drilling. Accordingly, reserve estimates may differ significantly from the quantities of oil, natural gas and NGLs that are ultimately recovered.
In addition, we use the terms such as "estimated resource" in this presentation, which are not measures of "reserves" prepared in accordance with SEC guidelines or permitted to be included in SEC filings. These types of estimates do not represent, and are not intended to represent, any category of reserves based on SEC definitions, are by their nature more speculative than estimates of proved, probable and possible reserves and do not constitute "reserves" within the meaning of the SEC's rules. These estimates are subject to greater uncertainties, and accordingly, are subject to a substantially greater risk of actually being realized. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures and risk factors in the reports we file with the SEC.
Initial Production Estimates
Estimates for our future production volumes are based on assumptions of capital expenditure levels and the assumption that market demand and prices for oil and gas will continue at levels that allow for economic production of these products. The production, transportation, marketing and storage of oil and gas are subject to disruption due to transportation, processing and storage availability, mechanical failure, human error, adverse weather conditions such as hurricanes, global political and macroeconomic events and numerous other factors. Our estimates are based on certain other assumptions, such as well performance, which may vary significantly from those assumed. Therefore, we can give no assurance that our future production volumes will be as estimated.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation includes the use of certain measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally acceptable accounting principles (GAAP) such as, but not limited to, PV-10, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt/Pro Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Leverage. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Reconciliations for non-GAAP measure to GAAP measures are included in the appendix to this presentation.
Use of Projections
This presentation contains projections, including production volumes, production rates and capital expenditures. Our independent auditors have not audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to the projections for the purpose of their inclusion in this presentation, and accordingly, have not expressed an opinion or provided any other form of assurance with respect thereto for the purpose of this presentation. These projections are for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected information are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projected information. Even if our assumptions and estimates are correct, projections are inherently uncertain due to a number of factors outside our control. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the projected results are indicative of our future performance after completion of the transaction or that actual results will not differ materially from those presented in the projected information. Inclusion of the projected information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by any person that the results contained in the projected information will be achieved. Estimates for our future production volumes are based on assumptions of capital expenditure levels and the assumption that market demand and prices for oil and gas will continue at levels that allow for economic production of these products. The production, transportation and marketing of oil and gas are subject to disruption due to transportation and processing availability, mechanical failure, human error, hurricanes, global political and macroeconomic events and numerous other factors. Our estimates are based on certain other assumptions, such as well performance, which may vary significantly from those assumed. Therefore, we can give no assurance that our future production volumes will be as estimated.
Industry and Market Data
This presentation has been prepared by us and includes market data and other statistical information from sources we believe to be reliable, including independent industry publications, governmental publications or other published independent sources. Some data is also based on our good faith estimates, which are derived from our review of internal sources as well as the independent sources described above. Although we believe these sources are reliable, we have not independently verified the information and cannot guarantee its accuracy and completeness. We own or have rights to various trademarks, service marks and trade names that we use in connection with the operation of our businesses. This presentation also contains trademarks, service marks and trade names of third parties, which are the property of their respective owners. The use or display of third parties' trademarks, service marks, trade names or products in this presentation is not intended to, and does not imply, a relationship with us or an endorsement or sponsorship by us. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this presentation may appear without the ®, TM or SM symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, their rights or the right of the applicable licensor to these trademarks, service marks and trade names.
Talos Has a Differentiated Offshore Strategy
LA
TX
FL
•
High margin oil weighted production
Offshore
•
High quality and stable asset base
Gulf of Mexico
•
Significant growth potential
Gulf of Mexico
MEXICO
Zama
Mexico
- Infrastructure focused
- Short cycle offshore drilling inventory
- Material free cash flow generator
- Committed to low leverage
5th
4th
89.0-95.0
NYSE:
LARGEST
LARGEST
MBOE/D
TALO
OPERATOR
ACREAGE HOLDER
PRODUCTION GUIDANCE
in the GOM
in the GOM
for FY 2024
1Q 2024 Solid Execution of Significant Milestones
Talos Continues to Execute Its Growth Strategy
DECEMBER 2023
Venice and Lime Rock first production
- Ahead of timing and rate expectations
- Sustaining >18 MBOE/D as of May 2024
JANUARY
Capital Markets Transactions
- Refinanced ~$865 MM of second lien notes
- Reduced interest rates by ~275-300 bps
- Extended maturities through end of decade
- Public Offering of Common Stock
MARCH 18
Divested CCS business to TotalEnergies
- Realized ~2.0x MOIC and >100% IRR
- Proceeds immediately applied to pay down RBL balance
JANUARY
JANUARY 15
$1.29 BN QuarterNorth (QNE) acquisition
- Adds material scale in-basin
- Highly accretive and deleveraging
FEBRUARY
MARCH
Closed QuarterNorth acquisition
- Accelerated closing by ~1 month
- Increased FY guidance by ~2.5 MBOE/D
MARCH
MARCH
Increased debt paydown target
- Targeting ~$550 MM of debt
paydown by year-end from $400 MM
Achieved 1.0x leverage target earlier
Solid Delivery in 1Q 2024
79.6 MBOE/D
Average Daily Production
$268 MM
Adj. EBITDA(1)
$112 MM
Upstream CAPEX(2)
$225 MM
Debt Reduction(3)
71% / 80%
Oil / Liquids
$42/BOE
Adj. EBITDA/BOE(1)(4)
$78 MM
Adj. FCF(1)(5)
1.0x
Leverage(1)
YTD HIGHLIGHTS
Record production at the high-end of the range coupled with strong financial performance
Announced and closed QuarterNorth Closed sale of TLCS
Progressing integration and on track to meet or exceed annual ~$55 MM synergies
Extended maturities and lowered cost of capital
Accelerated debt repayments
Planned HP-1 drydock completed as expected
- See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Information" for details and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. Adj. EBITDA, Adj. EBITDA/BOE, and Adj. FCF excludes Carbon Capture and Sequestration ("CCS") investments.
- Upstream Capital Expenditures excludes plugging and abandonment and settlement of decommissioning obligation.
- Debt repaid since closing QuarterNorth acquisition.
- 1Q 2024A EBITDA/BOE of $42 is based on Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $268 MM and excludes workover expenses incurred in the 1Q 2024. Most of the 2024 projected workover expense is associated with the stimulation campaign and will be incurred in the first half 2024.
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow is before changes in working capital.
History of Stable Growth Through Organic Drilling and M&A
2013-2024E Average Daily Production (MBOE/D)
89-95
Targeting stable growth through a
balanced focus on asset optimization,
development and exploration and
ongoing business development
64
66
60
22 26 24
18
52
55
46
29
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024E
The Gulf of Mexico Is a Vast Hydrocarbon Basin
GEOGRAPHICAL SIZE
GEOLOGICAL BREADTH
LA
TX
Marcellus
Shale
Eagle
Ford
FL
Permian
Basin
Bakken
5,000'
Gulf of Mexico
Pleistocene
Pliocene
25,000' 7,000'
Permian Basin
Delaware
Leonardian
(Bone Spring)
Wolfcampian
(Wolfcamp)
6,000'
13,000'
Gulf of Mexico
MEXICO
Shale
Miocene
Oligocene
Eocene
Paleocene
Cretaceous
(Wilcox)
The Gulf of Mexico basin boasts an abundance of prolific producing formations spanning various geological ages compared to onshore shale plays.
The Gulf of Mexico has unparalleled size, scale and diversity compared to other U.S. basins
30,000'
Jurassic
(Norphlet)
Upstream Strategy Focused on Full Life Cycle Opportunities
Talos utilizes seismic technology and business development to build value through drilling opportunities across the full asset life cycle.
Key Tenets to Talos's Strategy
- Oil weighted
- Infrastructure focused
- Short cycle offshore drilling inventory
Conventional
High-Impact
Geology and
Seismic Expertise
Exploration
Infrastructure
Step-Out
Full Life Cycle Focused M&A
Exploitation
Investment
Approach
Asset
Management
on Acquired
In-FieldInfrastructure
Development
Advancement
in Seismic
Technology
Robust Inventory Near Talos Owned Infrastructure
Talos Has the Capability, Acreage, and Prospects To Generate Significant Value Through Future Drilling
Louisiana
Gulf of Mexico
Shelf
Lobster Intra-well
Waterflood
EW 953
Ewing
Project with BP,
Chevron, Hess
Sunspear
Green Canyon
Daenerys
Walker Ridge
Mississippi Canyon
Claiborne
Katmai West #2
Atwater Valley
JV with Repsol
Gulf of Mexico
Viosca
Knoll
Desoto
Canyon
Talos Acreage
Talos Seismic
Talos Facility
2024 Planned Well
Project Inventory
29
115 52
34
Development
Exploitation
Exploration
Well-Positioned to Execute
Talos holds a strategic position in every major geological trend in the basin:
- >1.5 MM gross acres of held by production and primary term acreage under lease
- Key facilities host Talos and third-party production, optimizing EBITDA margins and shortening cycle times
- Active partnerships with Majors and leading Independents
Conventional Offshore Well Profiles
Outstanding Conventional Rock Properties Allow for Lower Decline Rates and Extraordinary Production Rates
Differences from Unconventional (Shale) Onshore
- Every offshore reservoir is unique in geologic properties
- Difficult to generalize production forecasts into single "type curve"
- Multiple types of drive mechanics (water support vs. depletion)
- Completions methodologies
- Infrastructure and equipment constraints
Benefits in the GOM
- ~80% of economics returned in low-decline period of well life
- Minimal decline for 33-40% of the reserve life
- Ability to deliver sustained >5-15 MBO/D from a single deepwater well
- Existing infrastructure further enhances compelling economics
Illustrative Decline Profile
100%
Rate
90%
80%
Production
70%
60%
50%
Initial
40%
30%
% of
20%
10%
0%
0%
10%
20%
30%
40%
50%
60%
70%
80%
90%
100%
% of EUR
1) 0-10% / Yr
2) 20-40% / Yr
3) 10-15% / Yr
Illustrative Relative Cumulative Cash Flow Profiles
Exploration
Exploitation
Development
Note: Talos Management Estimates
