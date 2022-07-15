Log in
    TALO   US87484T1088

TALOS ENERGY INC.

(TALO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
13.59 USD   +2.41%
Talos Energy to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 4, 2022 and Host Earnings Conference Call on August 5, 2022

07/15/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
HOUSTON, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) intends to release second quarter 2022 results for the period ended June 30, 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022 after the U.S. financial market closes. In addition to this release, Talos will host a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

Listeners can access the conference call through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 348-8927 (U.S. toll free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll-free) or (412) 902-4263 (international). Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference until August 12, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 and using access code 1898121.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States and offshore Mexico, both upstream through oil and gas exploration and production and downstream through the development of future carbon capture and storage opportunities. As one of the Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of technical and offshore operational expertise towards the acquisition, exploration and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. With a focus on environmental stewardship, we are also utilizing our expertise to explore opportunities to reduce industrial emissions through our carbon capture and storage initiatives along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm  
+1.713.328.3008
investor@talosenergy.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talos-energy-to-announce-second-quarter-2022-results-on-august-4-2022-and-host-earnings-conference-call-on-august-5-2022-301587463.html

SOURCE Talos Energy


© PRNewswire 2022
