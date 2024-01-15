Talos Energy Inc. is a technically driven independent exploration and production company. The Company has its operations in the United States and offshore Mexico, both through upstream oil and gas exploration and production and the development of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) opportunities. The Company operates through the exploration and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGLs) segment (Upstream Segment). It has operations across a range of Deepwater and shallow water assets in both the United States and Mexico. Its area of focus in the United States is the Gulf of Mexico Deepwater and its core areas are Green Canyon, Mississippi Canyon and Shelf and Gulf Coast. Green Canyon is a Deepwater region in the Central United States, Gulf of Mexico. Mississippi Canyon is a Deepwater region in the eastern portion of the Central United States, Gulf of Mexico. Its CCS portfolio includes multiple future project sites along the United States Gulf Coast.

