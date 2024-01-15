Jan 15 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Talos Energy said on Monday it will acquire privately held QuarterNorth Energy in a $1.29 billion deal. (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Talos Energy Inc.
Equities
TALO
US87484T1088
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.51 USD
|+2.82%
|-1.46%
|-5.06%
|Jan. 15
|Talos Energy to acquire QuarterNorth Energy for $1.29 bln
|RE
|Jan. 11
|KeyBanc Cuts Price Target on Talos Energy to $20 From $21 Amid 'More Muted Commodity Price Outlook,' Keeps Overweight Rating
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-5.06%
|1 676 M $
|-1.27%
|277 B $
|-3.76%
|133 B $
|+4.46%
|85 357 M $
|+1.95%
|70 121 M $
|-4.05%
|67 675 M $
|-0.53%
|52 259 M $
|-2.76%
|50 952 M $
|-1.66%
|43 360 M $
|+1.84%
|39 844 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Talos Energy Inc. - Nyse
- News Talos Energy Inc.
- Talos Energy to acquire QuarterNorth Energy for $1.29 bln